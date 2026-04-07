Walnut Hill Medical Acquires TAMM Net, Expanding Medtech Commercialization Capabilities

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Walnut Hill Medical (“WHM”) today announced its acquisition of TAMM Net, an Atlanta-based medtech clinical research organization with expertise in regulatory submissions, reimbursement strategy, and prior authorization. The transaction was finalized on April 1, 2026. Financial terms were not disclosed.Walnut Hill Medical is a medtech commercialization firm built to turn innovation into reimbursed adoption, market traction, and economically defensible revenue. The acquisition of TAMM Net strengthens WHM’s ability to prepare medical device companies for launch and to support the reimbursement, market access, provider adoption, and field execution required to sustain long-term commercial success.As part of the transaction, Art Spalding, Chief Executive Officer of TAMM Net, will join Walnut Hill Medical as Chief Operating Officer, further expanding WHM’s executive leadership and executional depth.The combination also expands WHM’s capabilities in prior authorization support, field reimbursement strategy, and provider training—functions that often determine whether market access translates into revenue in the field.“In medtech, commercial launch is the starting line,” said Chris Hanna, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Walnut Hill Medical. “Sustainable commercial success depends on alignment among reimbursement, coverage policy, provider adoption, and field execution. TAMM Net strengthens our ability to support clients before and after launch, where access, adoption, and revenue momentum are either built or lost.”Founded in 2009, TAMM Net has advised biomedical and medical device companies on clinical research, regulatory submissions, reimbursement and coding strategy, managed markets, and commercialization planning. Its experience complements WHM’s focus on the practical barriers that often determine whether a medical technology becomes a durable commercial success.“TAMM Net has always focused on helping medical technology companies navigate the path from development to adoption,” said Art Spalding, incoming Chief Operating Officer of Walnut Hill Medical. “Joining Walnut Hill Medical creates a stronger organization built around the development and commercial realities that matter most: strategy, leadership, and adoption for sutstained growth.”The combined organization is expected to strengthen WHM’s ability to serve emerging innovators, commercial-stage device companies, and other stakeholders across the medtech ecosystem seeking disciplined commercialization execution in complex markets.About Walnut Hill MedicalWalnut Hill Medical is a medtech commercialization firm built to turn innovation into reimbursed adoption, market traction, and economically defensible revenue. The firm prepares medical device companies for launch and helps sustain commercial success through reimbursement, market access, provider adoption, and field execution.About TAMM NetTAMM Net is a boutique clinical research organization with complete regulatory and market access services, including quality management, health economic outcomes research, and prior authorization services. TAMM Net serves pharmaceutical, medical devices, and in vitro diagnostic companies.

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