Lime Trading Corp. Announces Membership in SIFMA

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lime Trading Corp. announced today that it has become a member of the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA), the leading trade association for broker-dealers, investment banks and asset managers operating in the U.S. and global capital markets.

Lime Trading Corp. is an agency-only broker-dealer founded in 2000 that provides active traders with institutional-grade execution technology. The firm offers a range of trading solutions—from its web and mobile-based Lime Trader platform to advanced APIs and technology solutions designed for quantitative and professional traders—supported by low-latency infrastructure. In the first 25 days of 2026 alone, Lime processed approximately 3.8 billion new orders, replaces, and cancels, representing more than 6.5 trillion shares. Lime’s mission is to make institutional-grade trading technology and low-latency execution accessible to independent traders who demand professional-level performance. SIFMA, on behalf of the industry's nearly one million employees, advocates on legislation, regulation and business policy affecting retail and institutional investors, equity and fixed income markets and related products and services. SIFMA also serves as an industry coordinating body to promote fair and orderly markets, informed regulatory compliance, and efficient market operations and resiliency, and provides a forum for industry policy and professional development. Lime is pleased to be a part of this organization.

"Joining SIFMA is an important step for Lime Trading as we continue to bring institutional-grade execution capabilities to sophisticated traders. It aligns with our commitment to transparency, innovation, and connecting our clients to the broader financial ecosystem." -- Eva Sehic, CEO, Lime Trading Corp.

About Lime

Lime Trading Corp. is a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC, providing trading solutions for various market participants. Lime Trading Corp. also is a registered futures commission merchant and a member of the NFA. The company maintains a focus on technology-driven trading services while adhering to regulatory requirements and industry best practices.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.