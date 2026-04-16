Sonsray Machinery Expands Hitachi Product Line to Five Additional Locations

Sonsray Machinery expands Hitachi equipment access across five locations in Arizona and Nevada, enhancing service, availability, and support for customers.

We’re excited to expand our Hitachi offerings into five new locations, increasing access to reliable, innovative equipment and reinforcing our commitment to customer growth and service excellence.” — Matthew Hoelscher

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sonsray Machinery continues to strengthen its position as a premier heavy equipment dealer by expanding its Hitachi product line to five additional locations. Customers in Yuma, Thatcher, Phoenix, and Tucson, Arizona, as well as Las Vegas, Nevada, will now have increased access to Hitachi’s industry-leading construction equipment and dedicated support services.This expansion reflects Sonsray’s ongoing commitment to delivering high-quality equipment solutions and enhancing accessibility for customers across its growing network. Hitachi, globally recognized for its innovative, fuel-efficient, and durable machinery, remains a key partner in supporting the evolving needs of the construction industry.By extending the availability of Hitachi equipment to these additional branches, Sonsray is further strengthening its ability to provide localized service, expert support, and faster access to equipment. Customers can expect the same high standards of reliability and performance that define both Sonsray and Hitachi.Quote from Matthew Hoelscher, Founder and CEO of Sonsray Machinery: “We are excited to continue growing our Hitachi offerings and bring these products to more of our locations. Expanding into Yuma, Thatcher, Phoenix, Tucson, and Las Vegas allows us to better serve our customers with increased access to Hitachi’s reliable and innovative equipment. This is an important step in supporting the growth of our customers and reinforcing our commitment to service excellence.”About Sonsray MachinerySonsray Machinery is a leading provider of heavy equipment in the United States, specializing in top-tier products and services for the construction, agriculture, and industrial industries. With a focus on customer satisfaction and product excellence, Sonsray continues to expand its reach across multiple states, offering an unparalleled range of machinery and parts, including CASE IH equipment for the agriculture industry.For more information about Sonsray Machinery and the Hitachi product line, please visit www.sonsraymachinery.com/hitachi

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