Allstate Roofing Unveils Custom 'Old World' Tile Roof System in Phoenix

"Old World" Tile Roof System in Phoenix

Allstate Roofing showcases a high-performance, energy-efficient "Old World" tile roof featuring advanced insulation and comprehensive 30-year warranties.

This project highlights our commitment to quality craftsmanship. We love delivering roofing solutions that combine an 'Old World' design with modern efficiency and lasting durability.” — Chad Thomas

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allstate Roofing recently announced a custom-designed roofing system that brings together classic design and modern performance technology. This latest project serves as a premier showcase of the company's signature "Old World" tile roof system, which comes fully equipped with a variety of advanced performance features designed for the modern property.By bridging the gap between historical beauty and contemporary engineering, this project highlights the company's continued, unwavering commitment to quality craftsmanship and superior energy efficiency that helps us keep being trusted roofing contractors in Phoenix At the forefront of this architectural achievement is a breathtaking full tile roof installation. The installation team of our Arizona roofing company meticulously designed the roof to achieve a highly distinctive "Old World" appearance by utilizing a specialized staggered layout. To bring this classical vision to life, the project uses premium Eagle Tapered Slate materials, specifically featured in the stunning Tehachapi Blend (#49621). By carefully placing this specific tile, the project gains a rich, dimensional look that instantly elevates the home's architecture and curb appeal.While the exterior offers undeniable visual appeal, the true strength of the system lies beneath the surface. Beneath the tiles, the system relies on a dual-layer application of MB Technology's TU-43 underlayment. This essential layer works as a heavy-duty barrier, giving the house serious waterproofing protection to stand up to the weather.Property owners can invest with absolute confidence, knowing that this comprehensive assembly is fully backed by a 100% transferable 30-year manufacturer's warranty. Furthermore, to guarantee absolute long-term peace of mind for the property owner, this is paired directly with an equally comprehensive 100% transferable 30-year workmanship warranty provided explicitly by Allstate Roofing.Recognizing the extreme climate demands of the region, the project heavily prioritizes thermal defense. To further enhance the roof's operational performance, raised battens were strategically installed across the structure in direct combination with ESP Low-E Reflective Insulation Therma Sheet technology. This advanced, cutting-edge insulation system is specifically engineered to aggressively combat heat absorption, ultimately reducing attic temperatures by an impressive margin of up to 50%.By drastically lowering the heat that penetrates the upper levels, the system succeeds in significantly improving both the property's overall energy efficiency and the day-to-day indoor comfort of its residents.Beyond the pitched tile sections, the installation comprehensively addressed other critical areas of the property's exterior. The flat roof section of the property was expertly completed using CertainTeed's renowned 2-ply Flintastic SA Cap system, which was aesthetically matched in the color Resawn Shake. This specialized flat roof system provides highly durable, weather-resistant protection for the property's lower-slope areas.Much like the primary tile system, this roofing system includes its own robust protections: a 100% transferable 15-year manufacturer's warranty, which is matched alongside a 100% transferable 15-year workmanship warranty provided by Allstate Roofing.As an integral part of this specific phase of the renovation, our roofing company’s team also focused on elevating the interior ambiance of the residence. Six brand-new VELUX curb-mounted skylights were carefully installed into the structure. Each of these premium skylights is fully equipped with state-of-the-art, solar-powered room-darkening blinds. These innovative additions are perfect for enhancing natural light control, all while simultaneously maintaining the home's strict energy efficiency standards and preserving optimal interior comfort levels.In a powerful testament to the quality of the work, this ambitious project marks the second distinct property where Allstate Roofing has successfully implemented this exact same high-performance roofing system for the exact same client. This repeat business stands as clear proof of the client's continuing trust and profound satisfaction in both the company's product selection and its exceptional installation quality.Moving forward into the future, Allstate Roofing remains fiercely dedicated to delivering top-tier roofing solutions that perfectly combine unbeatable durability, modern efficiency, and timeless design aesthetics for all its customers.

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