Display Logic Named LUXX Light + Retail Technology Authorized Distributor

Welcome Display Logic

Display Logic is now an authorized partner for LUXX eShelf® retail tech and PowerTraxx™ electrification, offering unified digital shelf and power solutions.

SHELBY, NC, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Display Logic has been officially appointed as an authorized distributor and integration partner for the LUXX Light + Retail Technology eShelf® portfolio, including LCD displays, shelf lighting, and retail electrification solutions for retail and commercial applications.

"The LUXX retail technology portfolio aligns perfectly with our engineering-first approach," said Keith Morton, CEO of Display Logic. "Retailers need dynamic engagement at the shelf level, and LUXX delivers both visual impact and structural practicality, from the display screen all the way down to the power infrastructure beneath it."

The LUXX eShelf® Portfolio

Display Logic now distributes and integrates products across two core categories:

Retail Technology

eShelf® Stretch Screens — 8.8" to 47.1" shelf-edge displays with WiFi, touch, ESL, and movement sensing

eShelf® Header Displays — high-visibility above-shelf branding screens

eShelf® Tablet Size — 15.6" and 18.5" units for wall or POS placement

eShelf® Digital Display Box — transparent LCD overlay cases for product showcasing

eShelf® Digital Photo Frame — standalone promotional displays

LoziBoxx™ — LED light box purpose-built for Lozier-compatible gondola shelving

Shelftag Lighting Fixture — illuminates shelf-edge price tags and products below

LoziLight® — Effortlessly converts retail shelves into brilliantly lit product displays

Shelf Electrification

PowerTraxx™ Roll It! — the world's first rollable magnetic power track; installs without removing shelving

LoziTraxx™ — slim-track electrification for North American pegboard back wall shelving

PowerTraxx™ Mount It! — compact fixed-mount alternative

Magnetic Cable Channel — keeps wiring clean and correctly routed

Built for National Retail Programs

Unlike consumer-grade panels retrofitted for retail use, every LUXX product is purpose-built for commercial shelf environments. The platform supports centralized CMS control, dynamic pricing integration, multi-display synchronization, and phased national rollouts — making it ideal for grocery, big box, beverage, convenience, and CPG retail environments.

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