REEV Launches Neuro-Integration Program with Leading Stroke Rehabilitation Centers

DREEVEN, REEV's intelligent robotic knee-ankle-foot-orthosis is designed to improve gait mechanics and daily mobility.

Brooks Rehabilitation, Sheltering Arms Institute, and Good Shepherd Rehabilitation join REEV’s initiative ahead of DREEVEN’s planned 2027 launch.

These organizations are taking an early, thoughtful approach to how new mobility technologies can be integrated into stroke rehabilitation.” — Amaury Ciurana, CEO of REEV

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- REEV LLC announced the launch of its Neuro-Integration Program, a clinical collaboration initiative developed with leading stroke rehabilitation organizations to prepare for the future introduction of DREEVEN, REEV's intelligent robotic knee brace. Brooks Rehabilitation (Jacksonville, FL), Sheltering Arms Institute (Richmond, VA), and Good Shepherd Rehabilitation (Allentown, PA) are the first organizations to join the program.Launched in January 2026, the Neuro-Integration Program was established to address a persistent gap in stroke recovery. Many stroke survivors reach a recovery plateau and have limited options for improving mobility and independence in daily life. This program supports rehabilitation organizations that are actively working to improve long-term mobility outcomes for this population. REEV is establishing the clinical and operational foundations needed to help ensure that DREEVEN, an intelligent, AI-powered robotic knee-ankle-foot orthosis, reaches the patients who may benefit from it most once the device becomes available.Through the program, participating clinics are incorporating REEV SENSE into their work with post-stroke patients. The FDA-cleared, HIPAA-compliant gait analysis system provides objective gait data that can support clinical decision-making and help clinicians identify individuals who may benefit from DREEVEN once it receives FDA clearance. In a clinical validation study at MIT, REEV SENSE demonstrated 95% average precision compared to motion capture laboratory standards.Amaury Ciurana, CEO of REEV, said the Neuro-Integration Program reflects a shared commitment to thoughtful clinical adoption:“We are proud to work alongside leading neuro-rehabilitation teams with a shared focus on improving gait and quality of life after stroke. These organizations are taking an early, thoughtful approach to how new mobility technologies can be integrated into stroke rehabilitation. Results from early investigational studies at Boston University and patient feedback have been promising. We look forward to introducing DREEVEN to the patients who can benefit from it the most.”To support the clinical development and implementation work behind the Neuro-Integration Program, REEV has appointed Lou Awad, PT, DPT, PhD, as Head of Clinical Affairs. Dr. Awad is a physical therapist, rehabilitation scientist, and the founding director of the Neuromotor Recovery Laboratory at Boston University. His work has focused on the development and clinical translation of rehabilitation technologies for stroke and neurological gait disorders. In this role, Dr. Awad helps ensure that REEV’s technologies are grounded in clinical evidence and practical for therapists and patients."The Neuro-Integration Program is a critical initiative that recognizes the importance of bringing together clinicians, patients, researchers, and device developers early in a technology's life cycle. How else can a company advance a prescription medical device that clinicians will actually prescribe, patients will actually use, and payors will actually reimburse?" said Dr. Awad.DREEVEN is an intelligent, prescription-based robotic knee-ankle-foot-orthosis designed to improve gait mechanics and daily mobility in individuals with chronic lower limb impairment due to stroke. The device is currently in clinical trials and expected to launch in early 2027. The goal of the Neuro-Integration Program is to build a clinical network that helps ensure DREEVEN can reach the patients who may benefit from it most.DREEVEN is an investigational device that has not been cleared or approved for commercial sale in the United States.REEV LLC is a medical technology company with offices in Toulouse, France, and Boston, Massachusetts. Its mission is to reinvent mobility care for millions of people facing physical limitations due to aging, neurological conditions, or orthopedic disorders through intelligent, lightweight wearable robotics. REEV’s technology portfolio includes REEV SENSE, a HIPAA-compliant, FDA-cleared gait analysis system, and DREEVEN, a prescription-based, intelligent robotic knee brace, currently in clinical trials.

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