Heart, Hand, + Soul Project Redefines Holistic Child Development Across Georgia

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a landscape where early childhood education is too often fragmented into disconnected silos, Heart, Hand, + Soul Project (HHSP) is advancing a different model, one that understands children as whole human beings.

Early literacy. Nutrition education. Garden-based learning. Social-emotional development. Family and community engagement.

At HHSP, these are not separate programs competing for bandwidth or funding. They are integrated pillars designed to reinforce one another, because the science is clear: children cannot thrive academically if they are hungry, and they cannot concentrate if they feel unseen, unsafe, or unsupported.

HHSP’s nutrition education programming works in concert with its garden education initiatives, allowing children to touch, grow, and understand the food that fuels their bodies. Its Learning Spaces provide safer environments where curiosity and emotional regulation are nurtured alongside literacy skills. Every aligned activity supports the same outcome: strong, confident, able children equipped to flourish.

“Children’s lives are highly interconnected,” said Wande Okunoren-Meadows, Co-Creator and Executive Director of Heart, Hand, + Soul Project. “So we refuse to serve them in silos. When we serve a child, we see the whole child, mind, body, and spirit. We are not in the business of isolated, flat interventions. We are in the business of holistic framing.”

Research consistently shows that integrated early childhood development supports significantly higher long-term outcomes in academic achievement, health stability, and social mobility. HHSP’s model reflects what both data and lived experience affirm: child-centered programming must be comprehensive to be effective.

At a time when systems feel fragmented, HHSP is offering coherence, and children are stronger for it.

About Hand, Heart, + Soul Project

The Hand, Heart, and Soul Project (HHSP) is a not-for-profit organization that cultivates wellness in Clayton County and beyond through access to nutrient-dense foods, holistic education, and advocacy. We are a boots-on-the-ground organization for healthy children, families, and communities. HHSP also works to build strong, healthy communities through people development, policy and advocacy, best practices, and wellness.

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