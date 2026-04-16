Heart, Hand, + Soul Project Strengthens Georgia Communities Through Trust-Based Partnerships

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a moment when institutions across the country are grappling with declining trust, Heart, Hand, + Soul Project (HHSP) is doubling down on what has always fueled its impact: authentic, relationship-centered leadership.

HHSP is not a standalone service provider operating in isolation. The organization actively participates in numerous regional initiatives, collaboratives, and workgroups designed to strengthen the early childhood and food access ecosystems across Georgia. Its approach is grounded in humility, listening, and partnership.

Trust, not transaction, drives the work.

From schools and local agencies to grassroots leaders and policy tables, HHSP contributes both operational expertise and relational stewardship. The goal is not visibility, it is viability. Not dominance, but durability.

“We understand that real change is collective,” said Wande Okunoren-Meadows, Co-Creator and Executive Director. “Trust is built in consistency, in showing up, and in doing what you say you will do, especially when no one is watching. We are committed to being the kind of partner the field can rely on.”

By aligning with community partners and helping to build the broader field, HHSP strengthens not just its own programs, but the ecosystem that supports Georgia’s children and families. In a sector often fragmented by funding streams and competition, HHSP models collaborative integrity.

Because thriving communities are not built by isolated heroes, they are built by trusted partnerships.

About Hand, Heart, + Soul Project

The Hand, Heart, and Soul Project (HHSP) is a not-for-profit organization that cultivates wellness in Clayton County and beyond through access to nutrient-dense foods, holistic education, and advocacy. We are a boots-on-the-ground organization for healthy children, families, and communities. HHSP also works to build strong, healthy communities through people development, policy and advocacy, best practices, and wellness.

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