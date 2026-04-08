NetKnights releases privacyIDEA 3.13 with enhanced passkey functionality and new web interface

Token Overview in the modernized WebUI

The IT security company NetKnights has released version 3.13 of its multi-factor authentication software, privacyIDEA

KASSEL, GERMANY, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The most significant new feature is the expanded support for passkeys. As a result, users can now register passkeys on Windows and Linux. Support for the RADIUS protocol has been improved for the push token. Visually, the new WebUI is now available as a beta version.Passkey registration during sign-in with offline functionalityWith version 3.13, users in Windows and Linux environments can register a passkey directly during the login process. This passkey is then available for offline authentication on the corresponding device. Administrators can control this process specifically through policies. The advantage lies in a significantly simplified rollout process: Neither administrators nor help desk users need to be actively involved in the deployment process. This makes the introduction of new tokens less subject to errors and requires less support, while offering greater comfort for users.Push authentication with code-based authentication for RADIUSA new policy improves the use of push tokens in RADIUS-based scenarios such as VPNs or firewalls. The user confirms the login on their smartphone and then enters a numeric code displayed in the app into the login screen. This ensures that the user is directly involved in the login process. At the same time, the authentication is cryptographically secured and offers a significant security advantage over TOTP-based methods.Beta version of the new WebUI is now availableThe modernized user interface of privacyIDEA is now available in its full functionality as a beta version. In addition to the existing self-service area, it also includes the administrator view. In version 3.13, however, the previous WebUI remains the default interface. Users can test the new user interface and provide feedback. In version 3.14, the new WebUI will then be activated as the default interface.AvailabilityThe new version 3.13 of privacyIDEA is now available via the Python Package Index and in the community repositories for Ubuntu 22.04 and 24.04.About privacyIDEAprivacyIDEA is an open-source, multi-client, and multi-instance-capable system for multi-factor authentication. Development takes place transparently on GitHub . Installations and updates are easily available via the Python Package Index or through repositories for Ubuntu. A few weeks after each community major release, NetKnights GmbH publishes an enterprise release for Ubuntu LTS and RHEL/CentOS.

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