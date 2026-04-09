The startup that develops AI powered portable platforms

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- VLV Technology is advancing portable medical imaging and diagnostics through AI-powered systems built for real-world clinical deployment. Its platform targets a persistent gap in global healthcare: the absence of high-performance diagnostic tools in point-of-care and low-resource settings.Leading product development is Akhil John Thomas, an engineer with expertise in portable technology, deep learning, and AI-driven diagnostics. "Our focus is on removing the barriers between powerful technology and the people who need it most — building systems that are easy to deploy, high-performing, and designed for the real world," said Thomas.The global diagnostic imaging market remains deeply unequal. In high-income settings, sophisticated imaging systems are standard. In rural clinics and field hospitals, clinicians routinely make critical decisions without adequate tools — resulting in delayed diagnosis, avoidable deterioration, and systemic inequity in care.The company addresses this directly. At the core of its platform is a signal processing pipeline that interprets ultrasound signals and delivers clinically relevant output in real time, engineered for portability: compact hardware, embedded intelligence, and a design philosophy that prioritises constrained environments without sacrificing clinical-grade performance."If we can embed clinical-grade intelligence into portable, affordable hardware that a clinician in a field setting can actually use — we change who gets accurate diagnoses, and when," said Thomas. "That is the problem worth solving."The roadmap extends beyond diagnostics into therapeutic applications, positioning the company as a long-term infrastructure provider for decentralised healthcare — rather than a single-product company.The near-term priority is moving the imaging platform from validated prototype to clinical deployment through real-world testing, clinician partnerships, and regulatory compliance. The company is actively pursuing clinical collaborations to accelerate this process.Point-of-care diagnostics is a rapidly growing segment of global healthcare infrastructure, valued at over $150 billion, and driven by aging populations and the push to extend care beyond centralised systems. VLV Technology is building into that space from a position of validated technology and deep domain expertise.About VLV TechnologyVLV Technology develops portable systems for point-of-care and low-resource clinical settings. Its platform combines advanced signal processing, embedded AI, and portable hardware to bring clinical-grade diagnostics to environments where traditional infrastructure cannot reach. For more information, visit www.vlvtechnology.com

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