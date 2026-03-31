Applications Open April 1 for Empire State Fellows

Governor Hochul today announced that applications will be accepted starting April 1 for the Empire State Fellows Program, a full-time, two-year leadership training program that prepares the next generation of talented professionals for careers as New York State policymakers. New Yorkers interested in the 2027-2029 class of this prestigious program should apply by the deadline of June 1, 2026. The incoming class of Empire State Fellows will serve from January 2027 to January 2029, and receive an annual salary of $90,000, plus a generous benefits package.

“The Empire State Fellows Program has brought noteworthy talent and the brightest minds to serve New Yorkers as future leaders in government service,” Governor Hochul said. “If you have a passion for making a difference in the lives of others, I encourage you to apply to this prestigious program. Here in New York, we respect and value public servants. If you are ready to begin a path toward making a positive impact through leadership in government, then this is the program for you.”

Since its inception, the Empire Fellows Program has attracted extraordinary and diverse talent from New York State and across the nation to serve in high-level positions in the administration. Empire State Fellows graduates have advanced to senior roles throughout State agencies and the Executive Chamber, including Deputy Commissioner, Deputy Secretary and Chief of Staff positions.

New York State Department of Civil Service Commissioner and Civil Service Commission President Timothy R. Hogues said, “The Empire State Fellows program is a great way to begin a career as a servant-leader and make a difference in communities all across New York State. Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, we’re looking for the next generation of innovative, curious and diverse thinkers and learners to work alongside talented leaders as part of this wonderful program.”

Engagement in the work of the New York State government lies at the heart of the Empire State Fellows Program. The Department of Civil Service will appoint each Empire State Fellow to work directly with a Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner or other high-level policymakers at a New York State agency or authority, or in the Executive Chamber. Work assignments offer Fellows unparalleled experience collaborating with senior officials and participating in the policy-making process.

While taking part in the work of State government, Empire Fellows will participate in educational and professional development programs that will help them to serve as effective and ethical government leaders. The educational component of the Empire State Fellows Program kicks off with an orientation course in January. Educational coursework will continue on a semi-monthly basis at the Rockefeller Institute of Government through the first year of the program. Meanwhile, professional development activities, including a mentoring program and regular meetings with Cabinet members and other government leaders, will enhance Empire Fellows' collaboration with policymakers.

At the end of the fellowship, the program will identify high-performing Empire State Fellows for opportunities to continue to serve as leaders in New York State government after completing the program.

Applications open on April 1 and will be accepted through June 1. More information on the program and instructions on how to apply are available here. An online information session is scheduled for interested applicants on April 21 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Interested applicants can RSVP for the information session here.

State Senator Robert Jackson said, “Leadership in government is not inherited — it is cultivated through service, discipline, and the courage to act. The Empire State Fellows Program helps open that path, inviting a new generation of New Yorkers to step forward — not simply to study power, but to shape public policy with purpose, integrity, and a deep commitment to the people they serve.”

Assemblymember Pheffer Amato said, “Through the leadership of Governor Hochul, New York State is stepping up to mentor the next generation of policymakers through the Empire State Fellows Program. This hands-on opportunity to work directly with leaders from State departments and agencies will help shape the future of our State and ensure the best workforce for New York!”