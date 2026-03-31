CraftPixie Launches New Platform to Help Etsy Sellers Improve Listings and Increase Sales

The Listing Glow-Up Your Shop Needs

CraftPixie is the listing glow-up your Etsy Shop needs

LONDON, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CraftPixie.app officially launches today, introducing an all-in-one platform designed to help Etsy sellers, handmade creators, and digital product shops turn underperforming listings into high-converting ones—without needing design or marketing expertise.As competition across marketplaces continues to grow, many sellers struggle not with their products—but with how they present them. CraftPixie was built to solve exactly that.“Most sellers aren’t struggling with their products—they’re struggling with how they present them,” said the founder of CraftPixie. “CraftPixie helps fix that in minutes.”Fix What’s Not WorkingCraftPixie helps sellers improve their listings with tools that analyze what’s not working and guide what to change—like the free Listing Checkup, plus tools to write better titles and descriptions, find the right keywords, spot trends, and optimize thumbnails for more clicks. It also helps create polished product visuals and mockups, along with ready-to-use marketing content like info cards, badges, and video slideshows to make listings stand out and sell.Built for Real SellersCraftPixie is designed for creators who don’t have time to learn complex marketing strategies—but still want listings that perform.Early users are already seeing the difference:“I finally understand why my listings weren’t converting—and how to fix them.”“It’s like having a checklist for what actually matters.”“My listings look so much more professional now—and I didn’t have to hire anyone.”CraftPixie helps turn “why isn’t this selling?” into listings—and content—that actually convert.Get Started for FreeCraftPixie offers a free account with instant access to essential tools—including the free Listing Checkup—so sellers can start improving their listings right away. Get started in minutes at CraftPixie.appAbout CraftPixieCraftPixie is a pixie-powered platform that helps online sellers create better product listings, generate visuals, and improve shop performance. Built for makers, creators, and entrepreneurs, CraftPixie makes it easy to create content for both marketplaces and marketing—so sellers can grow faster and sell more.

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