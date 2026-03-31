Anders Nicholas Olafson Jr Joins Operation CEO

FL, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Anders Nicholas Olafson Jr, visionary general contractor and founder of AF&F Carpentry, is set to appear on Operation CEO, where he shares how craftsmanship, precision, and leadership drive success in high-end home remodeling.Operation CEO is a cinematic docu-series that honors the entrepreneurs, leaders, and innovators who once served their country and are now building businesses with purpose. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show spotlights the next chapter of America’s heroes by showcasing their resilience, discipline, and mission-driven approach to entrepreneurship. Each episode follows a veteran’s journey from service to success, revealing how the warrior mindset evolves into world-class leadership in business.You can find out more about the show by visiting their website In his episode, Olafson explores what it takes to transform ordinary spaces into luxurious, functional homes, and breaks down how precision craftsmanship, strategic project management, and strong client relationships create lasting value in high-end remodeling.Anders’ episode will be available soon on the Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.operationceotv.com/anders-nicholas-olafson-jr

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