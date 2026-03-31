Melton S. Bell Sr. Joins Operation CEO

FL, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Melton S. Bell, construction consultant specializing in government projects, is set to appear on Operation CEO, where he shares how disciplined leadership and strategic expertise drive success in complex public-sector construction.Operation CEO is a cinematic docu-series that honors the entrepreneurs, leaders, and innovators who once served their country and are now building businesses with purpose. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show spotlights the next chapter of America’s heroes by showcasing their resilience, discipline, and mission-driven approach to entrepreneurship. Each episode follows a veteran’s journey from service to success, revealing how the warrior mindset evolves into world-class leadership in business.You can find out more about the show by visiting their website In his episode, Bell explores the complexities of navigating government construction projects, and breaks down how strategic planning, disciplined project management, and strong stakeholder relationships drive successful outcomes on large-scale public initiatives.Melton’s episode will be available soon on the Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.operationceotv.com/melton-bell-sr63863838

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