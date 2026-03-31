Home Chocolat raises €64K on Kickstarter as demand grows for chocolate-making tools

Chocolate dipping in action with the Chocolatier Pro™, enabling easy and consistent chocolate tempering for creators

Late pledges now open: secure a Chocolatier Pro from the first production batch and join the growing movement of chocolate creators.

We are seeing a clear shift. More people want to move from consuming chocolate to creating it, but they need tools that remove technical barriers without compromising quality.” — Liora Omer, Founder and CEO of Home Chocolat

CORK, CORK, IRELAND, March 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Home Chocolat, the Ireland-based foodtech startup transforming chocolate lovers into creators, has successfully completed its Kickstarter campaign for the Chocolatier Pro™, raising over €64,000 from approximately 180 backers and securing nearly 180 machine pre-orders.



The campaign validates strong demand for a compact, smart chocolate tempering solution designed for artisan chocolatiers, pastry chefs, and dedicated home creators. The Chocolatier Pro simplifies one of the most technically challenging steps in chocolate-making, enabling users to melt, temper, and maintain chocolate in optimal condition with precision and ease.

The Chocolatier Pro is a compact chocolate tempering machine designed for small-batch production, enabling chocolatiers, pastry chefs, and home creators to work with real chocolate more easily, consistently, and with greater creative control.

Following the campaign’s success, Home Chocolat is now entering the production preparation phase, working closely with manufacturing partners to deliver the first batch of machines, scheduled for fulfillment in Q4 2026.

Consumers who missed the campaign still have an opportunity to secure a unit from the first production run through a late pledge option, available via the Kickstarter platform at updated pricing.

“This campaign was not just about funding. It was about validation,” said Liora Omer, founder and CEO of Home Chocolat. “We’re seeing a clear shift. More people want to move from consuming chocolate to creating it, but they need tools that remove technical barriers without compromising quality.”

One backer commented:

“I’ve always wanted to work with chocolate but never mastered tempering. This means I can skip the difficult part and get straight to the fun. All my Christmas gifts this year will be chocolate!”

The Kickstarter campaign highlights broader trends shaping the chocolate and home-creation market:

-Most backers identified as hobbyists, followed by professionals, pointing to a fast-growing prosumer segment.

-Demand is driven by people already working with chocolate who want to remove the complexity of tempering.

-Early adoption spans both individuals and small businesses, blurring the line between home and professional use.

These insights suggest that the future of chocolate is not only in consumption, but increasingly in creation.

Anyone interested in joining the growing community of creators and securing a machine from the first production batch can access the late pledge here:

Chocolatier Pro on Kickstarter

Home Chocolat looks forward to inviting another 100 creators.

Home Chocolat’s development has been supported by Local Enterprise Office and Enterprise Ireland, including grant funding for market exploration, innovation, and product development.

This support has enabled the company to validate its market across Europe, engage directly with customers through demonstrations and industry events, and refine both the product and its positioning ahead of production.

About Home Chocolat:

Home Chocolat chocolate creation platform empowers chocolate lovers to become creators while supporting a more flexible and transparent cacao value chain. Its product ecosystem includes CocoaBlox™, a patented modular chocolate ingredients system, and the Chocolatier Pro, a smart appliance designed to make working with real chocolate simple, precise, and accessible.

Chocolatier Pro™ in action: simplifying chocolate tempering and creation

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