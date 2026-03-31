Catalina Medrano Featured on Next Level CEO

FL, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Catalina Medrano, founder of GranVia Educational Consulting, is set to appear on Next Level CEO, where she shares how her migrant worker heritage and decades of educational leadership shaped her mission to transform learning environments for vulnerable communities.Next Level CEO is a high-impact educational series hosted by Daymond John, designed to spotlight elite entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and top performers who have built powerful brands and created meaningful impact. The series gives viewers a rare inside look at real strategies, mindsets, and leadership lessons from those who have actually built lasting success. Each episode highlights a CEO’s story and expertise, revealing the moves that drive influence, growth, and modern business excellence.You can find out more about the show by visiting their website In her episode, Medrano explores how breaking systemic barriers in education begins with humanized leadership and teacher empowerment, and breaks down how purpose-driven training and advocacy can fuel measurable success across classrooms and communities.“Don't wait for permission to do what’s right — be the thing you wish was there and build it,” said Medrano.Catalina’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network through their distribution platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.nextlevelceotv.com/catalina-medrano

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