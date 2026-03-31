Julian Prince Dash Featured on Next Level CEO

FL, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Julian Prince Dash, founder of Holy Stitch!, is set to appear on Next Level CEO, where he shares how purpose, creativity, and community empowerment transformed his journey into a movement that uses fashion as a tool for education and economic opportunity.Next Level CEO is a high-impact educational series hosted by Daymond John, designed to spotlight elite entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and top performers who have built powerful brands and created meaningful impact. The series gives viewers a rare inside look at real strategies, mindsets, and leadership lessons from those who have actually built lasting success. Each episode highlights a CEO’s story and expertise, revealing the moves that drive influence, growth, and modern business excellence.You can find out more about the show by visiting their website In his episode, Dash explores how listening to your inner voice and embracing purpose can unlock extraordinary transformation, and breaks down how aligning creativity with community impact—through jeans, education, and youth empowerment—can fuel measurable success and lasting change.“We are the true and official Jeans of San Francisco, inside and out—and it’s our medium to create change,” said Dash.Julian’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network through their distribution platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.nextlevelceotv.com/julian-prince-dash

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