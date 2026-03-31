Creating Wealth God’s Way: Called To Prosper Guides Believers Toward Purpose-Driven Prosperity

Creating Wealth God's Way - Called to Prosper: How to Identify Your God-Given Purpose and Build Wealth with Peace by Kristie V. Mack

Author Kristie V. Mack presents a faith-centered guide that helps readers discover their purpose and build wealth through alignment, stewardship, and wisdom.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In Creating Wealth God’s Way: Called to Prosper, author Kristie V. Mack offers a faith-based roadmap designed to help believers align their purpose, gifts, and financial lives with biblical principles. Written for individuals who feel spiritually faithful yet financially stuck, the book explores how identifying God-given purpose can open the path to sustainable prosperity and peace.

Many people of faith struggle with questions surrounding money, calling, and purpose. Despite working hard and remaining devoted in their faith, some still feel unfulfilled or uncertain about how to build financial stability without compromising their spiritual values. Mack addresses this challenge by presenting a practical and biblically grounded perspective on wealth and purpose.

According to the author, financial struggles among believers often arise not from a lack of faith or ability but from a lack of alignment. Rather than chasing money or imitating the paths of others, Mack encourages readers to discover the unique gifts, talents, and calling that God has placed within them. When purpose is clearly identified, provision can follow naturally.

Creating Wealth God’s Way: Called to Prosper explains why purpose must come before provision and how understanding one’s calling can shape meaningful work and financial opportunities. Mack also explores the difference between long-term calling and seasonal assignments, helping readers recognize how different phases of life contribute to their overall journey.

Rather than promoting hustle culture or quick financial gain, the book focuses on long-term alignment and spiritual responsibility. Mack emphasizes that wealth created through purpose, obedience, and wise stewardship can lead to peace, financial freedom, and the ability to build a lasting legacy.

Drawing from both biblical insight and real-life experience, Kristie V. Mack presents a message that encourages readers to stop chasing money and instead pursue purpose. By aligning faith, calling, and practical action, individuals can discover a path toward prosperity that honors their beliefs while supporting financial stability.

Creating Wealth God’s Way: Called to Prosper offers guidance for readers seeking to integrate faith and finances while building a future rooted in purpose, wisdom, and lasting impact.

The book is now available—secure your copy here: https://a.co/d/02UkDLdJ

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