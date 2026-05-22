Atlanta Technical College Celebrates Launch of One of Georgia’s First Datacenter Academy Lab Facilities

The Microsoft Datacenter Academy at Atlanta Technical College officially opened May 20 and features a hands-on training space and lab for students interested in datacenter careers. ATC President Dr. Victoria Seals (center in blue suit) is joined by representatives from Microsoft, TA Realty, regional stakeholder and more to commemorate the opening of the Microsoft Datacenter Academy at Atlanta Technical College on May 20. Cody Jackson, a Microsoft Datacenter Academy scholar and graduate of Atlanta Technical College, poses inside the college’s new datacenter training facility, the 36th Microsoft Datacenter Academy worldwide.

New Datacenter Academy Creates Direct Pathways to Technology Careers in Georgia

Behind every advancement in A.I. is the power of H.I., human intelligence.” — Dr. Victoria Seals, president of Atlanta Technical College

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atlanta Technical College (ATC) commemorated a landmark moment for Georgia’s workforce and technology future with the ribbon cutting of its new lab facility, marking the home of one of Georgia’s first datacenter technical training academies. The ceremony, held May 20 on ATC’s campus, brought together collaborators Microsoft, TA Realty and its datacenter development arm, TA Digital Group (TADG), alongside industry leaders and community stakeholders to celebrate a shared vision now underway.

“The future of digital infrastructure does not begin in a server room. It begins in a classroom,” said Dr. Victoria Seals, president of Atlanta Technical College. “Behind every advancement in A.I. is the power of H.I., human intelligence. I believe this transformational moment will be shaped by the people who are trained, skilled, and wise enough to guide this innovation. We believe technology will drive the future, but it is important to prepare the people who shape it. This academy represents our commitment to ensuring students gain the skills, access and opportunities needed to lead in one of the fastest-growing industries in the world.”

The Microsoft Datacenter Academy at Atlanta Technical College is part of a network of more than 30 Microsoft Datacenter Academy partners worldwide. Across the Datacenter Academy program, Microsoft collaborates with local education partners to expand access to technical education and career development, creating pathways into technical careers and the datacenter industry in communities where datacenters are located. The program supports local institutions through five core pillars: curriculum alignment, scholarships and financial aid, mentorship, simulation labs and work experience.

Backed by more than $800,000 in funding through the Atlanta Technical College Foundation and supported by industry partners, the Microsoft Datacenter Academy at Atlanta Technical College facility is slated for completion in early 2026, welcoming its first students in the fall.

The academy integrates cutting-edge curriculum, immersive simulation labs and industry mentorship to prepare students for high-demand careers in datacenter operations, networking, cybersecurity and energy management — fields in which U.S. employment grew by more than 60% between 2016 and 2023. The sector is projected to expand 20% to 25% annually through 2030.

Microsoft also provides scholarship opportunities covering tuition, books, fees and certification testing costs, helping remove financial barriers and create a direct pathway into careers with some of the world’s most advanced technology companies. Some of the program’s first participants have already engaged in hands-on learning experiences supported by Microsoft.

“Microsoft is proud to support the Microsoft Datacenter Academy at Atlanta Technical College and invest in students pursuing careers in the datacenter and IT industry,” said Bowen Wallace, corporate vice president, Americas, Microsoft. “This new simulation lab gives students hands-on access to equipment and servers, reflecting our shared commitment to strengthening the local talent pipeline and preparing learners for high-demand careers in cloud infrastructure.”

Georgia has emerged as a national and global hub for digital infrastructure, and this collaboration reflects the intentional effort required to ensure surrounding communities and residents are active participants in that economy.

“What we celebrate here is the result of alignment. Alignment between education and industry, between vision and execution, between opportunity and access,” said Tim Shaheen, partner at TA Realty and chief development officer for TA Digital Group. “At TA Realty and TA Digital Group, we believe workforce development must be intentional, practical and aligned with where the world is today and where it is going tomorrow. That means creating environments where students are not simply talking about the future but actively building it together.”

The Microsoft Datacenter Academy at Atlanta Technical College is part of ATC’s broader strategy to align technical education with high-demand, high-wage careers that help keep Georgia’s economy competitive and future-ready. For more information, visit www.atlantatech.edu.

Additional event photos available here. Photo Credit: Julie Yarbrough

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About Atlanta Technical College Atlanta Technical College is a premier institution for technical education and workforce development, providing high-quality programs that equip students with the skills needed to succeed in a competitive job market. With a focus on hands-on training and industry partnerships, Atlanta Technical College offers students the opportunity to gain practical experience in their chosen fields. For more information on Atlanta Technical College, visit www.atlantatech.edu

About TA Realty

Founded in 1982, TA Realty is an experienced and established real estate investment management firm. The Firm is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, with additional offices in Newport Beach, California, Dallas, Texas, San Francisco, California and Ashburn, Virginia. Since its inception, through June 30, 2025, TA Realty has acquired, invested and/or managed approximately $44 billion of real estate assets through core, core plus and value-add strategies and customized separate/advisory accounts. TA Realty’s investment philosophy focuses on creating diversified real estate portfolios that aim to generate strong cash flow, receive intensive asset management, and seek to achieve long-term value creation. For over four decades, TA Realty has maintained this philosophy through multiple real estate and economic cycles, a strength recognized by pension funds, endowments, foundations, and high-net-worth individuals. For more information, please visit www.tarealty.com.

About TA Digital Group

TA Digital Group, the data center development arm of private equity real estate firm TA Realty, leverages TA Realty’s more than 40 years of real estate expertise to deliver scalable digital infrastructure solutions tailored to the hyperscale and enterprise sectors. Focused on data centers within mature and emerging digital ecosystems, TADG offers a comprehensive range of solutions, including build-to-suit, turnkey, powered shell, and fee development, ensuring flexibility and adaptability for diverse user needs. Guided by sustainable principles, TADG strategically engages in developments in high-demand locations including Northern Virginia, Atlanta, GA, and Chicago, IL, navigating complex market dynamics such as power access, entitlements and zoning to ensure resilient, adaptable infrastructure. TADG’s forward-thinking strategy addresses current and future digital demands, positioning TA Digital Group to be a leader in the data center market. To learn more, please visit www.tadigitalgroup.com.

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