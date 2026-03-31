Saudi Falcons Club Expands Hadad Program with Saker Falcon Release in Kazakhstan

VP of Saudi Falcon Club Mr.Ahmed Alhbabi

Saudi FalconsClub advances global conservation by releasing Saker falcons in Kazakhstan under scientific program supporting biodiversity and migration stability

Hadad Program reflects Saudi Arabia’s commitment to restoring ecological balance and ensuring the sustainability of endangered falcon species globally.” — Saudi Falcons Club

RIYADH, RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, March 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Saudi Falcons Club on Sunday released saker falcons (Falco cherrug) in the Republic of Kazakhstan as part of the international track of its Hadad Program, a scientific initiative aimed at restoring falcon populations to their natural range and supporting their long-term sustainability in the wild.

The release took place at Altyn-Emel National Park, selected based on defined environmental and scientific criteria, including habitat suitability, expansive open terrain, prey availability, and its importance as a natural breeding ground for the species.

The event was attended by officials and specialists from Saudi Arabia and Kazakhstan. Ahmed Al-Habbabi, Deputy CEO of the Saudi Falcons Club, said the Hadad Program was launched in response to growing pressures on falcon populations, particularly the endangered saker falcon, and aims to support their recovery through structured, science-based release efforts.

He added that the program operates across two tracks: a domestic track focused on releasing Peregrine and Lanner Falcons within Saudi Arabia, and an international track dedicated to releasing saker and peregrine falcons in suitable habitats outside the Kingdom.

Al-Habbabi said cooperation between relevant entities in Saudi Arabia and Kazakhstan is central to the program’s implementation, describing the initiative as a practical step toward restoring falcon populations in their natural environments while supporting ecological balance.

Zhunisbek Zhanat Omerbekov, Governor of Kerbulak District, expressed appreciation to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for contributing to the revitalization of Altyn-Emel National Park through the release, describing it as a meaningful initiative that supports biodiversity and provides lasting value for future generations.

Baitorbayev Kuat Nurrahimuly, Director of Altyn-Emel National Park, said the reserve is proud to host the initiative, adding that, in coordination with the Saudi Falcons Club, efforts will continue to protect the released falcons and monitor their adaptation and breeding within the park.

The release in Kazakhstan, one of the primary native habitats of the saker falcon, reflects continued efforts to support falcon conservation and protect endangered species across their natural range.

The event was attended by representatives from the Embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Kazakhstan, the Saudi National Center for Wildlife, the Saudi Special Forces for Environmental Security, and officials from the Saudi Falcons Club, alongside representatives from Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Altyn-Emel National Park, the Institute of Zoology, and members of the local community.

About Saudi Falcons Club

The Saudi Falcons Club is a national entity established to preserve and promote Saudi Arabia’s falconry heritage while advancing efforts to protect falcon species and their natural habitats. The Club leads a range of initiatives spanning conservation, breeding, and reintroduction programs, alongside organizing international exhibitions and auctions that position the Kingdom as a global hub for falconry. Through scientific partnerships and field-based programs such as the Hadad Program, the Club works to support biodiversity, enhance ecological balance, and ensure the sustainability of falcon populations across their natural range.

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