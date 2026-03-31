Workstatus Launches Integrations to Unify Work Across Tools

Workstatus unifies work across tools with integrations that improve time tracking, team capacity, employee attendance, client billing, and reduce project overruns.

Workstatus integrates tools to unify work, improving team capacity, time tracking, employee attendance, client billing & reducing project overruns.

NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Work Intelligence Platform™ now connects with ClickUp, Jira, Slack, GitHub, GitLab, Stripe, Zoho Projects, Basecamp, Teamwork, and more- giving service teams a single view of how work actually happens.Workstatus, the Work Intelligence Platform™ built for service businesses, has announced a new set of integrations that connect its platform with the tools team already use every day.The update is designed to solve a common problem for IT services firms, agencies, BPOs, consulting firms, and field service providers: work data is scattered across multiple systems, making it hard to see the full picture.With these business tool integrations in place, Workstatus acts as a unified work management platform- bringing time, task, productivity, communication and billing data from separate tools into one place, so delivery teams can stop piecing things together manually.What’s NewWorkstatus now integrates with a broad set of widely-used platforms across project management, communication, development, and billing.ClickUp, Jira, Zoho Projects, Basecamp and Teamwork - for project and task management Slack- for communication & activity purposeGitHub and GitLab - for development workflows and code-linked time trackingStripe - for faster client billing and paymentWhy It MattersMost service businesses already run on 4 to 6 tools. The problem is not the tools- it is that the data is present in silos.Teams end up spending hours reconciling timesheets, asking status updates, and creating reports by hand.Meanwhile, project overruns and team capacity gaps stay invisible until it is too late. These integrations address that directly. Connecting Workstatus with the tools teams use daily means:Managers get a live view of where time goes- without asking anyone for an updateProject leads get a clearer view of project profitability tracking- catching budget and timeline risks before they become problemsFinance teams can reconcile billable hours with project tasks and payments in one placeDev teams using GitHub or GitLab can link commits and pull requests to tracked time automaticallyYou can see utilization, workload, and delivery health across the business- not just per toolBuilt for Distributed, Multi-Tool TeamsWorkstatus is built for companies where work is spread across locations, time zones, and tools-remote, hybrid, and field-based teams alike.These integrations extend that capability by pulling structured data from the tools already embedded in daily workflows, rather than asking teams to change how they work.The platform connects time tracking, employee attendance, project activity, and field operations into one view- and now, with these integrations, that view includes data from Jira tickets, Slack activity, GitHub commits, ClickUp tasks, Stripe billing events, and more.In Their Own Words"Service teams are already using the right tools. What they are missing is a layer that connects them. These integrations make Workstatus that intelligence layer- so teams finally get one clear picture of how work is happening, where time is going, and what it is costing them."- Parvessh Agarwal, Founder of WorkstatusAvailabilityThe integrations are available now for all Workstatus users. Teams can connect their existing tools from within the Workstatus dashboard with no additional setup required on the connected platforms.For more information, visit workstatus.ioAbout WorkstatusWorkstatus is a Work Intelligence Platform™ built for service businesses where time is the primary cost and client delivery drives revenue. It connects time tracking, attendance, project activity, field operations, and workforce patterns into one system- helping IT services firms, digital agencies, BPOs, consulting firms, and field service providers protect margins, reduce manual reporting, and make better staffing and delivery decisions.

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