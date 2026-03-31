Bonobee Launches the AI Platform That Turns Partner Ecosystems Into Pipeline

Bonobee Partner Ecosystem Visibility Platform

The partner program advantage enterprises have built for years is now accessible to growing B2B companies

Enterprises built visible ecosystems and made them a GTM engine. Bonobee gives growing B2B companies the same infrastructure, without the headcount.” — Elena Zapolyanskaya

DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bonobee (bonobee.ai), the AI platform that turns partner ecosystems into pipeline, today announced its official launch for B2B tech companies.

Enterprise B2B companies have long known that partner ecosystems are one of the highest-ROI GTM motions available. Companies with established partner programs generate around 30% of revenue through partners. But that performance has always depended on one thing most growing companies don't have: visibility. A visible ecosystem attracts partners, gets found by buyers, and gives the whole business the infrastructure to prove and grow revenue through partnerships.

For founders and revenue leaders at growing B2B companies, building that infrastructure has meant hiring. A partnerships manager. A partner marketing function. Developers to build and maintain partner pages. Bonobee replaces that overhead with a platform. Partner programs that previously required a dedicated team to run now operate with the visibility, attribution, and activation infrastructure that used to take months and significant headcount to build.

"Partner visibility is a revenue infrastructure problem. Bonobee makes that infrastructure accessible to every B2B company, not just enterprises," said Elena Zapolyanskaya, CEO and Co-Founder of Bonobee. "Your ecosystem is part of your value proposition. It should be visible to the buyers who are already looking for it."

Bonobee covers the full partner program journey: from making the ecosystem visible through AI-optimized partner pages discoverable by both search engines and AI search tools, to running partnerships and partner marketing operations with lead capture feeding directly into CRM, deal registration so partner-sourced pipeline is tracked and attributed, and a performance analytics dashboard showing which partners are active and driving results. New features covering additional stages of the partner ecosystem lifecycle are in active development and shipping through 2026.

The platform goes live in two weeks, with no dev required, starting at $250 per month.

The platform was built by Elena Zapolyanskaya (CEO) and founding advisor Rob Moyer (BlueThread Collective, formerly Gong and Microsoft).

Get in touch at hello@bonobee.ai

About Bonobee

Bonobee is the AI platform that turns partner ecosystems into pipeline. The platform builds partner marketplaces that make partner programs visible, measurable, and revenue-generating, live in two weeks, no dev required. Accessible at bonobee.ai.

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