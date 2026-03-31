PeopleCalm Unveils Web Platform for On-Demand Emotional Wellness Support

GURGAON, HARYANA, INDIA, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PeopleCalm, a growing leader in the emotional well-being space, has officially launched its new web app designed to provide instant access to professional emotional support for individuals and organizations. The platform enables users to connect with certified human wellness coaches through chat, voice calls, or video sessions, offering real-time guidance without the limitations of traditional therapy appointments.Built around the philosophy of PeopleCalm – Emotional Wellness Coaching , the platform focuses on human-led coaching rather than automated AI interactions. The service allows users to immediately connect with trained coaches who specialize in real-life challenges such as stress management, burnout, leadership development, relationship coaching, mindset and confidence building, communication skills, career transitions, boundary setting, and maintaining a healthy work-life balance.Unlike clinical therapy models that focus on diagnosis, PeopleCalm emphasizes forward-looking, action-oriented coaching designed to help individuals build practical skills for personal and professional growth.The newly launched web app includes several features designed to make emotional wellness support more accessible and flexible.Live One-to-One Consultations allow users to connect instantly with a coach through chat, call, or secure video sessions. Instead of fixed session durations, the platform uses a convenient per-minute billing model, enabling users to seek help whenever they need it.Smart Coach Matching is another key feature of the platform. Through a short, free assessment, users are paired with certified wellness coaches who best match their personal goals and challenges.Private and Secure Communication is built into the platform’s structure. Users can interact with coaches without sharing personal phone numbers, ensuring complete privacy and a judgment-free environment.Human-Led Coaching Experience remains the core strength of the platform. PeopleCalm connects users with real coaches who offer personalized guidance and practical solutions rather than scripted or automated responses.The platform also provides group and organizational wellness solutions, making it a valuable resource for companies seeking to support employee mental well-being, improve communication, and strengthen workplace resilience.Dr. Aastha Dewan, Founder of PeopleCalm and an emotional intelligence coach with over 25 years of experience and a PhD in Psycho Neurobics, shared the vision behind the launch.“Emotional support should be as easy to access as booking a ride or scheduling a meeting,” said Dr. Dewan. “With our new web app, we are removing barriers like time, cost, and stigma so people can receive real human support exactly when they need it. Through PeopleCalm – Emotional Wellness Coaching, our goal is to empower individuals with practical tools that help them navigate life’s challenges and build emotional resilience.”Since its early rollout, the platform has already achieved notable impact, with more than 2,100 personal coaching sessions delivered, services reaching users in 26+ countries, and over 100 organizational engagements.Early users have praised the platform’s flexibility and accessibility.“The per-minute model means I can connect whenever I need support without waiting days for a scheduled appointment,” said Priya M., a product manager based in Bangalore.“The chat option helped me process my thoughts in real time and gave me clarity during a stressful situation,” added Sneha R., an entrepreneur from Delhi.The PeopleCalm web app is now live at peoplecalm.com, where individuals can sign up in under 10 minutes and start their first session immediately. Organizations interested in corporate wellness programs can request a customized demo.About PeopleCalmPeopleCalm is dedicated to making emotional support accessible through PeopleCalm – Emotional Wellness Coaching, connecting individuals and organizations with trained human coaches who provide practical, non-clinical guidance. Founded by Dr. Aastha Dewan, the platform helps users develop emotional intelligence, resilience, and balance through instant chat, live video consultations, and structured wellness programs.Media Contact:Email: hi@peoplecalm.comWhatsApp: +91 88820 18305

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