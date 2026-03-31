Kona low road repair updates, March 30

Main, News Posted on Mar 30, 2026 in Highways News

HONOLULU – Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) is updating highway users on the progress of repairs to roads damaged during the first and second Kona low pressure events in March.

O‘ahu

Farrington Highway between Thompson Corner and Otake Store – The daytime closure today will be the final closure for community debris removal. Previously, HDOT closed the road from 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. to expedite the movement of storm debris to the community dump site at the intersection of Goodale Avenue and Farrington Highway. Residents and businesses with additional material to dump are encouraged to check https://www.oneoahu.org/debris for the latest information on disposal practices.

Dredging of Kaukonahua Stream near Farrington Highway will continue. Additionally, nightly closures of Farrington Highway between Thompson Corner and Otake Store for road restoration are scheduled from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning, Saturday, March 27 through Friday, April 3.

Kamehameha Highway at Waimea Bay – The slope under Kamehameha Highway at Waimea Bay has been stabilized using soil anchors, drainage systems and a shotcrete wall, painted to blend with the landscape. The long-term stabilization continues with 24/7 single lane closure on Kamehameha Highway, from halfway between the Waimea Bay parking lot and ‘Iliohu Way, through April 10, to install erosion matting on lower slopes.

– The slope under Kamehameha Highway at Waimea Bay has been stabilized using soil anchors, drainage systems and a shotcrete wall, painted to blend with the landscape. The long-term stabilization continues with 24/7 single lane closure on Kamehameha Highway, from halfway between the Waimea Bay parking lot and ‘Iliohu Way, through April 10, to install erosion matting on lower slopes. Kalaniana ‘ ole Highway (Route 61) between Kapa ‘ a Quarry Road and Castle Junction – The right lanes of Kalaniana‘ole Highway (Route 61) between Kapa‘a Quarry Road and Castle Junction were closed for removal of loose material and installation of erosion matting. The barriers closing off the right lanes were removed and beginning Monday, March 30, the lanes will be open except for work hours as follows: Townbound right lane will be closed from 9 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. on weekdays, 6 a.m. – 6 p.m. on weekends. Work estimated for 1.5 weeks. Kailua-bound right lane closed from 4 a.m. – 2 p.m. on weekdays, 6 a.m. – 6 p.m. on weekends. Work estimated for one month.

– The right lanes of Kalaniana‘ole Highway (Route 61) between Kapa‘a Quarry Road and Castle Junction were closed for removal of loose material and installation of erosion matting. The barriers closing off the right lanes were removed and beginning Monday, March 30, the lanes will be open except for work hours as follows: Pali Highway Kailua-bound approximately 5,000-feet past Waokanaka Street – HDOT installed steel plates over two areas on the left side of Pali Highway Kailua-bound, approximately 5,000-feet past the Waokanaka Street intersection. Motorists are asked to drive with caution over the metal plates as hydraulic remediation is planned. Work on this area will begin as soon as HDOT is able to schedule a contractor. HDOT will schedule to avoid peak evening traffic heading into Kailua.

– HDOT installed steel plates over two areas on the left side of Pali Highway Kailua-bound, approximately 5,000-feet past the Waokanaka Street intersection. Motorists are asked to drive with caution over the metal plates as hydraulic remediation is planned. Work on this area will begin as soon as HDOT is able to schedule a contractor. HDOT will schedule to avoid peak evening traffic heading into Kailua. H-1 Freeway westbound near the ‘ A ‘ ala Street overpass – A single lane closure on westbound H-1 Freeway near the ‘A‘ala Street overpass is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday, April 4, to 5 a.m. on Sunday, April 5, to complete repairs to a leaning retaining wall. Photo of the retaining wall.

A single lane closure on westbound H-1 Freeway near the ‘A‘ala Street overpass is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday, April 4, to 5 a.m. on Sunday, April 5, to complete repairs to a leaning retaining wall. Photo of the retaining wall. Kamehameha Highway north of Kῑpapa Bridge, Mililani – HDOT has placed barriers at the base of the catchment fence on Kamehameha Highway north of Kῑpapa Bridge. The fence has been checked and remains capable of holding back the rocks. This will be addressed with a closure of the northbound lane on Tuesday, March 31 from8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Photo of the barrier.

HDOT has placed barriers at the base of the catchment fence on Kamehameha Highway north of Kῑpapa Bridge. The fence has been checked and remains capable of holding back the rocks. This will be addressed with a closure of the northbound lane on Tuesday, March 31 from8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Photo of the barrier. Kiona ‘ ole Road in Kāneʻohe – remains closed with an emergency detour available for the couple of residences, church and Ko‘olau Ballroom, through the Ho‘omaluhia Botanical Garden road. HDOT met with structural engineers to survey the area and it is estimated that the undermined section can be repaired within the next 3-4 weeks.

remains closed with an emergency detour available for the couple of residences, church and Ko‘olau Ballroom, through the Ho‘omaluhia Botanical Garden road. HDOT met with structural engineers to survey the area and it is estimated that the undermined section can be repaired within the next 3-4 weeks. Farrington Highway at Kea‘au Homestead Road – The makai lane of Farrington Highway at Kea‘au Homestead Road is washed out. The debris on Farrington Highway has been cleared and single-lane access for local traffic has been reestablished. The removal of buried vehicles is being planned; engineers are designing the reconstruction of the two-lane facility. Photo of the road.

Maui

Crater Road at mile marker 7- Repairs to the drainage culvert on Crater Road at mile marker 7 and repaving at the culvert were completed Sunday, March 29. The road has been reopened; however, motorists are encouraged to check https://www.nps.gov/hale/index.htm for the status of Haleakalā National Park.

Moloka‘i

Kamehameha V Highway has been reopened. Barriers are placed at the impacted section of roadway near the damaged culvert at mile marker 12.5. The road remains safe for vehicles.

Hawai‘i Island

Highway 11 in Nāʻālehu – Roadway repairs began Tuesday, March 24, including reconstruction and paving on Highway 11 in Nāʻālehu from the vicinity of Kaʻaluʻalu Road to Konohiki Street. The work requires a single lane closure with alternating traffic control from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. This work is expected to run through Thursday, April 2.

HDOT appreciates the patience of the affected communities as we take these actions to repair and protect essential transportation corridors. Updates will be shared as additional repairs are scheduled and the status of impacted roads changes.

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