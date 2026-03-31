CampusIQ Unveils the First-Year Experience, a Guided Program to Turn Space Data into Confident Campus Decisions

CampusIQ

New one-year program pairs the CampusIQ Space Intelligence Platform with hands-on insights and strategy to help higher education achieve measurable results

From day one, the CampusIQ team and their First-Year Experience program has felt like an integral part of our team. They're driven to not only have their service succeed, but our college as well.” — Kevin Miller, Hampden-Sydney College

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CampusIQ today announced the official launch of the First-Year Experience , a guided, one-year program designed to help colleges and universities turn occupancy analytics into confident, defensible space planning decisions.The First-Year Experience pairs the CampusIQ Space Intelligence Platform with guided insights and strategy. Through clear milestones and hands-on partnership, CampusIQ works alongside facilities planning teams to validate data, develop dashboards, surface early wins, and build the confidence needed to act on insights—so institutions don't just see how space is used, but make measurable improvements within their first year.What Institutions Are SayingColleges and universities currently in the First-Year Experience program are speaking publicly about the impact — a reflection of the trust and results the program delivers."From day one, it has felt like the CampusIQ team and their First-Year Experience program is an integral part of our team. They understand our goals and are driven to not only have their service succeed, but for our college to succeed as well. That's true partnership," said Kevin Miller, Exec Director of Facilities Management and Capital Projects at Hampden-Sydney College.“What differentiates CampusIQ's First-Year Experience is the partnership. It's not just a software platform — we work with a dedicated account manager and insights team who help us interpret the data and understand how our spaces are actually being used. That insight allows us to better activate lower-traffic areas and explore ways to relieve pressure on spaces that are consistently overburdened," said Kevin Campbell, Senior Vice President for Operations at Abilene Christian University.The First-Year Experience is delivered over three phases, giving institutions a clear path from implementation to impact:Onboarding (Months 1–3): Establish a strong foundation by validating data, aligning goals, and launching live dashboards — typically within the first 30 days.Building Confidence (Months 4–6): Develop the skills and trust needed to interpret dashboards, uncover meaningful insights, and begin sharing findings with stakeholders.Scaling Success (Months 7–12): Turn insights into outcomes by documenting wins, expanding stakeholder engagement, and preparing for long-term planning.The launch reflects CampusIQ's continued commitment to supporting higher education institutions with not only space analytics but also the expertise and guidance required to turn data into action."Higher education teams don't need more dashboards—they need a guided path from trusted data to decisions that hold up across stakeholders," said Alyson Goff, Senior Director of Insights and Strategy at CampusIQ. "The First-Year Experience is designed to build confidence over time, surface early wins, and help institutions communicate the value of better space decisions across campus."To learn more about the First-Year Experience, visit campusiq.com /first-year-experience.CampusIQ will be exhibiting at the Tradeline College & University Facilities 2026 conference, March 30–31 at the Grand Hyatt Scottsdale Resort in Scottsdale, AZ. Attendees can visit the CampusIQ booth to learn more about the First-Year Experience program and see the Space Intelligence Platform in action.About CampusIQCampusIQ is the leading provider of space occupancy and space intelligence solutions purpose-built for higher education. Serving more than 50 institutions and over one million students, CampusIQ helps campus planners, facilities leaders, and administrators turn real-time data into smarter space decisions. To date, the CampusIQ platform has analyzed more than 225 million square feet of campus space and maintains a 98% renewal rate. Learn more at CampusIQ.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.