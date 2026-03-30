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Hunter and bowhunter education combination course offered in Buhl

An instructor-led hunter and bowhunter combination course will be held the week of April 20 at the Buhl Church of Nazarene.       

This interactive course will certify students in both hunter and bowhunter education and is designed for youth 9 years of age or anyone new to hunting. Students will gain hands-on experience with firearms and bows, and will learn about hunting laws and ethics, responsibility to landowners, wildlife identification, survival skills, first aid, and wildlife management.   

Space is limited, and advanced registration is required by registering online on Fish and Game’s website or by visiting any Fish and Game office. Cost is $8.00 when registering online. For more information, contact the Magic Valley Regional at (208) 324-4359.

Anyone born after January 1, 1975, must complete a hunter education course as a prerequisite to purchasing an Idaho hunting license.  Before someone is eligible to purchase an archery permit, all bowhunters ages 9 and older must possess a valid hunting license and show proof they have completed an approved bowhunter education course or show evidence of having been licensed for an archery-only hunt in Idaho or another state.

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Hunter and bowhunter education combination course offered in Buhl

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