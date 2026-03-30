Tamara Rodriguez Debuts New Single ‘365’ at QCI Event

Bilingual artist Tamara Rodriguez debuts “365,” a Latin pop track inspired by reggaeton nostalgia, celebrating love, time, and global connection.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rising bilingual pop artist Tamara Rodriguez will debut her latest single, “365,” at Quick Custom Intelligence’s (QCI) exclusive event on April 1 in San Diego, where she also serves as both the featured performer and event director. The track appears as the second song on her upcoming album and will be available on all major streaming platforms.Blending Latin pop with nostalgic influences from the golden era of reggaeton, “365” is a vibrant, dance-forward track designed to celebrate joy, connection, and movement. Rooted in rhythm and romance, the song pays homage to classic reggaeton while introducing a fresh, globally accessible sound led by a female voice.Built around the universal concept of time, “365” uses numbers and months as a creative thread, making it easy to recognize and connect with across cultures and languages. The song explores themes of love, intention, and looking ahead, capturing the hope of spending a year with someone special while embracing a fun, summer energy that resonates across generations.“Reggaeton has traditionally been dominated by male voices,” Rodriguez shares. “With ‘365,’ I wanted to bring a female perspective. One that’s romantic, forward-thinking, and rooted in intention, while still being celebratory.”A Berklee College of Music graduate (Cum Laude), Rodriguez is known for her cross-cultural artistry and multilingual approach, singing in multiple languages and creating music that bridges global audiences. Her work reflects a broader mission: using music and visuals to connect people internationally. Through filming music videos in destinations around the world, she aims to encourage cultural exchange and inspire travel to emerging locations in need of tourism.Her previous single, “3 Palabras,” filmed in Okinawa, Japan, exemplifies this vision—blending language, landscape, and emotion into a unified artistic experience.The April 1 QCI event highlights the company’s ongoing commitment to supporting rising artists and elevating diverse voices. QCI, an AI-driven technology company powering the experience economy, continues to champion innovation and creative collaboration by aligning with creators who are shaping culture and bringing global perspectives to the forefront.“At QCI, we believe the best experiences are the ones that bring people together in meaningful and memorable ways,” said Andrew Cardno, Co-Founder of QCI. “Partnering with artists like Tamara allows us to blend technology, creativity, and culture to create moments that are not only innovative, but genuinely fun and impactful.”Rodriguez's role in spearheading both the creative and production direction of the event further reflects her multidimensional talent and leadership as a young, promising artist on the international stage.With “365,” she invites audiences to dance, celebrate, and step into a year filled with connection, intention, and possibility.About Tamara RodriguezTamara Rodriguez is a bilingual singer, songwriter, and performer from Monterrey, Mexico, now based in San Diego. A Berklee College of Music graduate (cum laude), she first gained recognition on Telemundo’s Quinceañera: Mamá Quiero Ser Artista and Univision’s Buscando a Timbiriche, La Nueva Banda. Her music blends global influences with Latin pop, reflecting her cross-cultural artistry and passion for connection. She is also the CEO of Indigo Collective, a platform that produces immersive experiences at the intersection of music, wellness, and movement. Tamara continues to emerge as a rising international artist, using her work to bridge cultures and bring people together through sound and storytelling.Learn more at www.tamararodriguez.com ABOUT QCIQuick Custom Intelligence (QCI) has pioneered the revolutionary QCI AGI Platform, an artificial intelligence platform that seamlessly integrates player development, marketing, and gaming operations with powerful, real-time tools designed specifically for the gaming and hospitality industries. Our advanced, highly configurable software is deployed in over 300 casino resorts across North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, and The Bahamas. The QCI AGI Platform, which manages more than $42 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, stands as a best-in-class solution, whether on-premises, hybrid, or cloud-based, enabling fully coordinated activities across all aspects of gaming or hospitality operations. QCI’s data-driven, AI-powered software propels swift, informed decision-making vital in the ever-changing casino industry, assisting casinos in optimizing resources and profits, crafting effective marketing campaigns, and enhancing customer loyalty. QCI was co-founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno and is based in San Diego, with additional offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Denver, Seattle, and Phoenix.Main phone number: (858) 299.5715.Visit us at www.quickcustomintelligence.com ABOUT ANDREW CARDNOAndrew Cardno is a distinguished figure in the realm of artificial intelligence and data plumbing. With over two decades spearheading private Ph.D. and master’s level research teams, his expertise has made significant waves in data tooling. Andrew’s innate ability to innovate has led him to devise numerous pioneering visualization methods. Of these, the most notable is the deep zoom image format, a groundbreaking innovation that has since become a cornerstone in many of today’s mapping tools. His leadership acumen has earned him two coveted Smithsonian Laureates, and teams under his mentorship have clinched 40 industry awards, including three pivotal gaming industry transformation awards. Together with Dr. Ralph Thomas, the duo co-founded Quick Custom Intelligence, amplifying their collaborative innovative capacities. A testament to his inventive prowess, Andrew boasts over 150 patent applications. Across various industries — be it telecommunications with Telstra Australia, retail with giants like Walmart and Best Buy, or the medical sector with esteemed institutions like City of Hope and UCSD — Andrew’s impact is deeply felt. He has enriched the literature with insights, co-authoring 14 influential books with Dr. Thomas and contributing to over 100 industry publications. An advocate for community and diversity, Andrew’s work has touched over 100 Native American Tribal Resorts, underscoring his expansive and inclusive professional endeavors.

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