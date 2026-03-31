Famous James Adventures Releases Second Illustrated Story, ‘Makeup Required’

MakeUp Required - another Famous James adventure

The growing illustrated series set in Japan continues with a tale of rock bands, surprise upgrades, and a twist ending readers never see coming

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Yoimono LLC today released Makeup Required, the second illustrated short story in the Famous James Adventures series. The story follows an English teacher and his adult students through a week of exam prep, a battle of the bands competition, and a crazy request from the owner.Makeup Required is the follow-up to the series debut, Escape from the Lost Samurai, which introduced readers to the Eastern-Western Academy and the characters who inhabit it, from the quietly brilliant Hiro to the enigmatic founder Dr. Matsumoto. Both stories are available as illustrated ebooks with Escape from the Lost Samurai also available as an audiobook featuring real voice actors, bringing the world to life in a new way.The Famous James Adventures series are short stories built around a richly imagined world with recurring characters, layered storylines, and twist endings that reward close reading. Each story stands on its own, but together they form a connected universe where characters grow, relationships deepen, and small details from one story resurface in unexpected ways in the next.“The characters are based on real people and real situations from my years living abroad,” said Jim Merk, founder of Yoimono LLC and creator of the series. “Every story has a twist. Every detail is there for a reason. I want readers to finish a story and immediately want the next one.”The series extends beyond the stories themselves. Each title connects to a growing universe of companion content, including a TOEIC preparation program, that continues the narrative and introduces new character development. Readers and test-takers who explore beyond the main stories are rewarded with scenes, backstory, and details that deepen the world in surprising ways. This innovation makes learning faster. “The stories are fun, the learning advantage is real,” said Merk. “And we’re just getting started.”Makeup Required is available now on Amazon for $0.99 For more information about the Famous James Adventures series, visit www.famousjamesadventures.com ###About Yoimono LLCYoimono LLC is a communications and content studio that helps organizations tell clear, compelling stories. The company works across brand strategy, corporate communications, and public relations, with a focus on reducing complexity and making ideas easy to understand. Yoimono also publishes Famous James Adventures, a growing illustrated series set in Japan, developed in collaboration with professional writers, illustrators, and voice actors that form the basis of an innovative ESL program.

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