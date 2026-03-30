Deeply Unimportant sleep podcast

Challenging times call for technical readings of unchallenging data to help listeners with racing thoughts at night fall asleep

Restorative sleep is the cornerstone of health. The structural boredom of Deeply Unimportant can anchor the mind, allowing the body to settle into its natural rhythm of repair.” — Dr. Caitlin Kolbuc, N.D., retired

SALT SPRING ISLAND, CANADA, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Deeply Unimportant, a sleep podcast that features a deep-voiced former news anchor reading technical manuals as a remedy for insomnia and anxiety, has been selected as a showcased title in the Apple Podcasts Mental Health category. The seven-day feature, beginning today, Monday, March 30th, highlights Deeply Unimportant’s use of research based " Cognitive Shuffling " and “ Serial Diverse Imagining ” methodologies as a non-pharmaceutical sleep aid.In a saturated market of bedtime stories and ambient music, Deeply Unimportant has carved out a dedicated following doing the opposite: providing listeners with hyper-technical, high production value, emotionally inert audits of industrial standards and scientific manuals. From the structure of corrugated fiberboard to the moisture-density relations of soil, the show uses boring data as a "off-switch" for the executive planning center of the brain."Busy minds don’t need a story; they need a place to park their analytical energy," says Dallas Kachan, producer and host of Deeply Unimportant. "By reading inconsequential technical material as therapeutic ASMR, we provide a 'logic trap.' We give the listener's brain exactly enough data to keep it from wandering into personal anxieties, but not enough narrative tension to keep it awake. Being featured by Apple is validation that 'technical boredom' is a useful tool in the modern mental health toolkit."The Apple Podcasts feature comes at a pivotal time for the show, which has seen a surge in listeners from the ADHD and OCD communities who find traditional sleep meditations too quiet for their racing thoughts and traditional stories too distracting.Deeply Unimportant episodes to date include:Sleep Aid: The USDA Textural Classification of SoilSleep Story: The ANSI/MH1-2016 Pallet Standard (Cognitive Shuffle)Sleep Meditation: Beechcraft Starship Preflight ChecklistInsomnia Treatment: Technical Monograph on the Wood-Cased PencilSleep Story: ISO 8601 – The Representation of Dates and TimesBed Time Story: The Vienna Convention on Road Signs and Signals (Boring Voice)Sleep Story: ISO 2451:2017 – Cocoa Bean Specification and Quality RequirementsSleep Aid: The Dewey Decimal Classification: Classes 000 through 020 (Cognitive Shuffling)Bed Time Story: The Technical Categorization of Canadian GrainSleep Meditation: UIC 860: The Chemical Composition of Steel Rails (Boring Voice)Sleep Story: ICAO Annex 5 Standard Atmosphere & Unit ConversionSleep Aid: CSC 1972 International Convention for Safe Containers (Boring Voice)Sleep Aid: Santa’s Redacted “Naughty” List (Alphabetical First Names)Deep Voice Sleep: NASA-STD-3000 Human StandardsSleep Meditation: 1954 Singer Sewing Machine Operating ManualSleep Story: 1922 Western Softwood Lumber Grading Rules (Boring Voice)"Restorative sleep is the cornerstone of health. The structural boredom of Deeply Unimportant can anchor the mind, allowing the body to settle into its natural rhythm of repair, said Dr. Caitlin Kolbuc, N.D., retired. "For many, the barrier to sleep is an overactive mind that refuses to disengage. Deeply Unimportant’s clinical, authoritative delivery provides cognitive focus to quiet internal chatter without triggering the alertness of a traditional story," said Dr. Patrick Callas, N.D., Madrona Integrative Health.Where to FindDeeply Unimportant is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and all other major podcast platforms. Listeners seeking an uninterrupted, therapeutic version of the ASMR-like experience can subscribe for loopable, 8-hour, ad-free versions and more at https://deeplyunimportant.com About Deeply UnimportantDeeply Unimportant is the definitive sleep podcast to put racing thoughts to bed. Hosted by former Canadian newscaster Dallas Kachan, the program provides high-fidelity, technical readings designed to anchor racing minds. Kachan wrote and anchored hourly newscasts carried live on hundreds of radio stations with the Canadian Press national news service. Since then, he's voiced documentaries and audiobooks, including a 19-hour read of his own bestselling travel and adventure novel, The Starship Diaries, about a two year round-the-world adventure in a futuristic airplane.###

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