Take A Kid Fishing! Program Returns for Special Spring Break Dates

A young angler and parent enjoying a day on the water made better by catching a nice fish. DNREC will put on three outings affiliated with the Take A Kid Fishing! program in early April in conjunction with its annual Earth Month Celebration /Delaware DNREC photo

DNREC to Host Youth Fishing Events in All Three Counties

in Conjunction with Earth Month Celebration in Early April

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control will offer youth fishing opportunities in each county in early April commemorating and celebrating Earth Month. The angling outings are to be put on by educators from DNREC’s Aquatic Resources Education Center (AREC) through the Take A Kid Fishing! program. One youth fishing event will be offered in each county during the first full week of April to coincide with many schools’ annual spring break.

Aspiring anglers ages 6 through 15 and their families or guardians are invited to spend a late morning into early afternoon at one of the following locations learning to fish while also enjoying Delaware’s natural beauty:

Tuesday April 7, 10 a.m. -1 p.m., Bellevue State Park, Wilmington

Wednesday April 8, 10 a.m. -1 p.m., Silver Lake Park, Dover

Thursday April 9, 10 a.m. -1 p.m., Trap Pond State Park, Laurel

While fishing equipment will be available for young anglers at no cost by AREC, participants are welcome to bring their own fishing gear. Additionally, bringing portable camping chairs, snacks, water and sunscreen is encouraged, along with other commodities for enjoying a day by the water. Pre-registration is required for your preferred date and location as well as the number of adults and children that will be in attendance. Email Pearlie Franklin to sign up or visit DNREC’s Family Fishing Programs webpage for more information.

Individuals 16 years of age and older who accompany and engage in fishing with youth participants must have a current Delaware fishing license and a Delaware Fisherman Information Network (FIN) number. Delaware recreational fishing licenses are sold online and by license agents statewide. License-exempt anglers, including Delaware residents 65 and older, will need to obtain a free FIN number online or from a license agent where recreational fishing licenses are sold if they plan to fish alongside Take A Kid Fishing! participants.

The de.gov/digitaldnrec webpage also offers fishing license sales, FIN numbers, a list of participating authorized license agents and additional related information. More information about fishing in the First State can be found in the 2026 Delaware Fishing Guide. The guide is also available in printed form from authorized license agents throughout the state.

Take A Kid Fishing! is sponsored by DNREC, with host sites provided by the DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife, DNREC Division of Parks and Recreation, and City of Dover Parks and Recreation. Learn more about all youth fishing programs offered by DNREC, as well as future dates for participating in them, at the Family Fishing Programs webpage.

About DNREC

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control protects and manages the state’s natural resources, protects public health, provides outdoor recreational opportunities, and educates Delawareans about the environment. The DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife conserves and manages Delaware’s fish and wildlife and their habitats, and provides fishing, hunting, wildlife viewing and boating access on more than 75,000 acres of public land. For more information, visit the website and connect with @DelawareDNREC on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly known as Twitter) or LinkedIn .

Media Contacts: Alyssa Impressia, alyssa.imprescia@delaware.gov; Michael Globetti, michael.globetti@delaware.gov