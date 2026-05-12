Delaware Students Participate in Mock 2nd Continental Congress in Dover

Students from across Delaware gathered at Legislative Hall on Friday, May 1, 2026, to participate in the Students’ Mock 2nd Continental Congress, an immersive educational program held as part of Delaware’s commemoration of the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

The day-long simulation placed middle and high school students in the roles of delegates from 1776, challenging them to debate the political and economic issues facing the American colonies on the eve of independence. Through guided parliamentary procedure, students considered questions surrounding economic dependence on Great Britain, the need for British protection, and the legitimacy of colonial grievances before ultimately voting on a resolution modeled after Richard Henry Lee’s motion for independence.

Participants also heard from historians and scholars throughout the program. Historian Charles Fithian provided historical context on the colonial era, while Dr. Emily Sneff, a scholar of the Declaration of Independence, led a closing discussion connecting students’ debates to the historical events of 1776.

The program concluded with a recognition ceremony honoring students for their written essays and performances during the simulation.

Essay Competition Winners:

High School:

1st Place: Saiyan Sagi, Newark Charter School

2nd Place: Trinity Connelly, Milford High School

3rd Place: Elayne Peralta Perez, Milford High School

Middle School:

1st Place: Siddharth Bose, Talley Middle School

2nd Place: Finlee Foster, Milford Central Academy

3rd Place: Samuel Josiah, Talley Middle School

Gavel Awards (Simulation Performance):

High School:

Best Radical: Dominic Fini, Seaford High School

Best Conservative: Kailey Middleton, Caesar Rodney High School

Best Moderate: Alannah Matich, Dover High School

Middle School:

Best Radical: Siddharth Bose, Talley Middle School

Best Conservative: Vidhi Vora, H.B. DuPont Middle School

Best Moderate: Love Holmes, Milford Central Academy

Special Recognition:

Dominic Fini (Seaford High School) and Charlie Sylvester (H.B. DuPont Middle School) were selected as the top overall student delegates and will be invited to participate in a special General Assembly commemoration this fall at the New Castle Court House Museum.

Additional photos and highlights from this year’s program, along with coverage from the 2025 simulation, are available on the Delaware 250 website . A recap video from the 2026 event will be shared in the coming weeks.

The Delaware Students’ Mock 2nd Continental Congress was co-sponsored by the Delaware Center for Civics Education, Delaware Historical Society, Delaware Heritage Commission, Delaware Public Archives, Delaware 250, First State Heritage Park, Delaware Department of Education, and the Social Studies Coalition of Delaware.