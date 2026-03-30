Albany Off Leash K9 Training Highlights Aggression-Focused Programs for Reactive Dogs

A happy pup showing off great manners. Two happy pups out for training. A calm companion staying close when it matters most.

Albany dog training company brings attention to training options built for dogs dealing with reactivity, aggression, and intense anxiety

The goal is to give owners better control, better communication, and a practical way to keep building progress after training ends.” — Alex, Co-Owner and Head Trainer of Albany Off Leash K9 Training.

ALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Albany Off Leash K9 Training is highlighting its aggression-focused training options for dog owners in New York’s Capital Region. The company offers both a 3-Week Behavioral Modification Board & Train program and Aggression-Focused private lessons , giving owners more than one option for addressing serious behavior challenges.The 3-Week Behavioral Modification Board & Train program is listed at $3,695 and is built for dogs struggling with reactivity, aggression, or intense anxiety. The program runs for 21 days, includes daily photo and video updates, and ends with a 2-to-3-hour one-on-one pickup session to help owners continue the work at home.The program includes a lifetime guarantee for the commands taught during training and access to refresher sessions through more than 180 locations nationwide. Albany Off Leash K9 Training also makes clear that the program is not presented as a complete cure for aggression or reactivity. The focus is on giving owners practical tools, strategies, and guidance to better manage and improve behavior over time. The commands listed for the program are Come, Sit, Down, Place, Heel, Break, and Off.Albany Off Leash K9 Training also offers Aggression-Focused Lessons priced at $1,095. The program includes 8 private, hour-long lessons held once a week in a public setting. The company splits the program into 4 Basic Obedience Lessons and 4 Aggression-Focused Lessons, with training built around structure, obedience, and better handling in challenging situations. The program also includes a Mini Educator E-Collar and is listed for dogs 5 months and older.Albany Off Leash K9 Training highlights Crystal among its aggression trainers. She is listed as a Certified Behavioral Modification and Obedience Specialist and a Certified Canine Good Citizen Evaluator who specializes in behavioral modification, aggression training, and safe E-Collar training.Alex is the co-owner of Albany Off Leash K9 Training and has trained with OLK9 since 2014. The training team is recognized by the American Kennel Club organization and the Off Leash K9 training academy.About Albany Off Leash K9 TrainingAlbany Off Leash K9 Training provides dog training services in New York’s Capital Region, including board and train programs, private lessons, puppy training, dog obedience training, dog aggression training, and therapy training. The company can be reached at (518) 788-9487 or albany@offleashk9training.com.Media ContactAlbany Off Leash K9 TrainingPhone: (518) 788-9487Email: albany@offleashk9training.com

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