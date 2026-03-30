PingPong Digital Appoints Chris Rogers as Managing Director to Accelerate Global Growth

Senior hire strengthens the agency’s leadership as it expands support for education clients across international and domestic markets

The entire PingPong Digital leadership team backed Chris unanimously. His proven track record arrives at a pivotal moment in our growth.” — Jimmy Robinson, Co-founder

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PingPong Digital, a global education marketing agency, announced the appointment of Chris Rogers as Managing Director, effective March 30, 2026. Rogers brings over a decade of senior leadership experience in higher education marketing and joins at a pivotal moment in the agency’s continued international expansion.PingPong Digital works with education clients across all aspects of their marketing needs, from strategy and content to paid media and platform management. Founded as the global leader in Chinese education marketing, the agency has since extended its expertise across key emerging student markets including Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and North Africa, and Sub-Saharan Africa, helping institutions connect with prospective students through culturally relevant, data-driven campaigns.Rogers joins from Education Cubed, a specialist higher education marketing agency, where he was Managing Director. During that time, he played a central role in transforming the business from a media buying agency into a full-service operation, expanding its capabilities across data, creative, consultancy, and training.Prior to Education Cubed, Rogers held senior commercial roles at The Student Room Group and UCAS, giving him broad experience across both international and domestic higher education marketing. This breadth makes him well placed to support PingPong Digital’s clients as they look to grow across multiple markets and marketing disciplines simultaneously.“Chris brings exactly the right experience to lead PingPong Digital into its next chapter. Our clients look to us across the full breadth of their marketing activity, and Chris’s background in building high-growth agencies while keeping client outcomes at the centre makes him the ideal person to strengthen and scale what we do. We are delighted to welcome him to the team.”— Jimmy Robinson, Co-founder, PingPong Digital“PingPong Digital has built a genuinely differentiated position in the market, with the platform access, regional expertise, and client relationships to back it up. What excites me most is the opportunity to help education clients think about their marketing more holistically, across multiple markets and channels, with approaches that are both innovative and proven. I look forward to working with the team to drive that forward.”— Chris Rogers, Managing Director, PingPong DigitalRogers’ appointment reflects the agency’s commitment to investing in senior leadership that can support its clients’ growth across both established and emerging markets, while continuing to build on the innovative and proven marketing approaches that have defined PingPong Digital’s work.About PingPong DigitalPingPong Digital is a global education marketing agency working with UK, U.S., Australian, Canadian and global universities and education clients across all aspects of their marketing needs. Founded as the global leader in Chinese education marketing, the agency is the only non-Chinese company with official partnerships across WeChat, Weibo, Bytedance, Rednote, and Baidu, and has since extended its expertise across Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and North Africa, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

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