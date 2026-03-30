XCentium Named Optimizely Opal Specialized Partner, Advancing Agentic AI and Digital Experience Innovation

Recognition validates XCentium’s expertise in agent orchestration, AI workflows, and enterprise-ready digital experience solutions

Achieving Opal Specialization validates the depth of our team’s expertise and our focus on helping clients apply AI in practical, governed ways.” — Matt Kloss, Senior Vice President, Digital Delivery at XCentium

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- XCentium , an award-winning digital consultancy with deep platform expertise across digital experience and commerce, AI, data, and cloud, today announced it has achieved the Optimizely Opal Specialization, recognizing its expertise in delivering AI-powered digital experiences using Optimizely’s agent orchestration platform.Organizations are under increasing pressure to operationalize AI across marketing and digital functions, moving from experimentation to scalable, governed implementation. XCentium’s specialization reflects its continued investment in helping clients apply AI across the content lifecycle, from content creation and management to optimization and governance.Optimizely Opal enables organizations to apply AI across digital experience platforms by orchestrating workflows, automating content operations, and embedding intelligence directly into day-to-day processes. The platform supports enterprise use cases with built-in governance, security, and flexibility.“Achieving Opal Specialization validates the depth of our team’s expertise and our focus on helping clients apply AI in practical, governed ways,” said Matt Kloss, Senior Vice President, Digital Delivery at XCentium. “Organizations are moving quickly from experimentation to operational AI, and we’re helping them embed intelligent workflows that improve speed, consistency, and oversight across their digital ecosystems.”“Partners like XCentium play a critical role in helping organizations realize the value of Opal,” said Simon Chapman, Vice President of Enablement at Optimizely. “Their investment in building certified expertise and developing real-world solutions demonstrates the ability to help clients adopt AI in a way that is scalable, secure, and aligned to business outcomes.”“As AI becomes foundational to digital experience platforms, clients need partners who can connect strategy, technology, and execution,” said Amrit Raj, Managing Partner at XCentium. “This specialization reinforces our ability to deliver AI-powered solutions that are secure, scalable, and aligned to business goals.”XCentium’s specialization is also reflected in its development of industry-focused solutions, including its Financial Services Disclosure Compliance Review Agent . Designed for banks, credit unions, asset management firms, and other financial institutions, the solution helps organizations streamline content review processes and meet regulatory requirements more efficiently.Using Opal, the agent automates disclosure reviews, flags potential compliance risks, and reduces manual effort for content and compliance teams. This allows organizations to publish faster while maintaining governance and accuracy.For organizations looking to operationalize AI, XCentium brings the expertise to turn strategy into execution.For more information, visit XCentium’s Optimizely platform page About XCentiumXCentium is an award-winning consultancy that helps global brands design, build, and optimize digital experiences. The company combines deep expertise across digital experience and commerce platforms, as well as AI, data, and cloud, with senior-led teams and a client-first approach to deliver measurable business outcomes. For more information, visit XCentium.com.

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