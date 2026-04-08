Welllinkchips Expands North American Operations to Support Electronics Manufacturers Facing Component Shortages

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500,000+ SKUs. Same-day quotes. Welllinkchips specializes in obsolete and hard-to-find electronic components.

When a part is discontinued or lead times stretch to 52 weeks, that's exactly when customers call us. Our entire operation is designed around finding what other distributors can't.” — Amy, Sales Director, Welllinkchips

HONGKONG, HONG KONG, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Well Link Chips Group Co., Limited ( Welllinkchips ), an independent global distributor of electronic components , today announced its growing presence in the North American market, bringing a proven solution to procurement engineers and supply chain managers struggling with component shortages, obsolete parts, and extended lead times.With a product catalog exceeding 500,000 active SKUs, a 7,000-square-meter stocking warehouse, and a customer base of more than 50,000 businesses globally, Welllinkchips has established itself as a go-to source for components that traditional distributors cannot supply.Solving the "Can't Find the Part" ProblemThe global semiconductor supply chain has experienced significant disruption over the past several years, with lead times for critical components stretching from weeks to over a year. Procurement teams at electronics manufacturers, OEMs, and contract manufacturers routinely find themselves unable to source essential ICs through franchised channels — forcing costly production delays or redesigns.Welllinkchips was built specifically for this problem."When a part is discontinued, when lead times stretch to 52 weeks, or when an OEM needs 10,000 units of a chip that's been out of production for five years — that's exactly when customers call us. Our entire operation is designed around finding what other distributors can't."— Amy, Sales Director, WelllinkchipsNorth American Market ExpansionAs electronics manufacturing and design activity continues to grow across North America — particularly in the automotive, industrial controls, medical devices, and consumer electronics sectors — the demand for reliable independent distribution has never been higher.Welllinkchips serves North American customers with:500,000+ stocked SKUs across all major semiconductor categories, including microcontrollers, FPGAs, memory, power management, analog, and RF devices100% authenticity guarantee — all components are sourced directly from authorized channels with full traceability documentationSame-day RFQ response — a dedicated team provides quotes within hours, not daysBOM fulfillment service — customers can submit entire Bills of Materials for one-stop sourcingQuality Control: The Core DifferentiatorIn an industry where counterfeit components are a recognized risk, Welllinkchips has built quality control into every transaction.Every shipment undergoes a multi-stage inspection process covering visual verification, packaging authenticity, date code validation, and electrical functionality testing for high-value parts. The company's quality control team and infrastructure are specifically designed to detect the kinds of counterfeits and remanufactured components that have caused costly failures on production lines worldwide."The independent distributor market has a reputation problem because of a small number of bad actors. We've invested heavily in quality systems because our customers are building real products — medical equipment, industrial controllers, automotive systems — where a counterfeit chip isn't just a financial loss. It's a liability."— Amy, Sales Director, WelllinkchipsBy the NumbersMetric FigureActive SKUs in inventory 500,000+Global customers served 50,000+Warehouse footprint 7,000 m²Daily orders processed 500+Manufacturer partnerships: Texas Instruments, ST, Infineon, NXP, Microchip, Intel, AMD, Xilinx, Micron, onsemi, and moreAbout WelllinkchipsWell Link Chips Group Co., Limited is an independent global distributor of electronic components headquartered in Hong Kong. The company specializes in hard-to-find, obsolete, and long-lead-time semiconductors and electronic components, serving manufacturers, OEMs, EMS providers, and design engineers worldwide. Welllinkchips operates a 7,000-square-meter stocking facility and maintains an active inventory of over 500,000 SKUs spanning microcontrollers, FPGAs, memory, power management, analog devices, RF components, passives, and more. For procurement inquiries, RFQ submissions, or BOM fulfillment requests, visit www.welllinkchips.com or contact sales@welllinkchips.com.

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