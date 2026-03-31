Call2 Launches Browser-Based Business Calling Platform, Replacing Traditional Phone Infrastructure

Call2 simplifies business communication with a browser-based solution. For $9/month, businesses can enable seamless voice conversations to improve engagement.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As businesses invest heavily in digital customer experience, many continue to rely on voice communication infrastructure that has changed little since the 1980s. Inbound calling still requires customers to locate a phone number, navigate automated menus, and wait on hold — a friction-heavy process that stands in contrast to the streamlined digital journeys companies design elsewhere.

Call2, a WebRTC-based voice communications platform, has developed a solution that replaces traditional inbound telephony with a browser-based calling widget, enabling website visitors to connect with businesses directly without dialing a phone number or installing additional software.

Friction in Customer Contact Processes Linked to Abandoned Sales Inquiries

Research in customer behavior indicates that friction in the contact process can affect conversion rates, particularly when potential buyers encounter barriers before completing a purchase. Each additional step — locating a number, switching devices, navigating a menu, waiting on hold — introduces an opportunity for disengagement.

According to Call2, the platform addresses this gap by enabling website visitors to initiate a voice call with one click from within their browser. No additional applications, downloads, or phone dialing are required.

A typical inbound call journey under conventional telephony involves several steps:

Customer lands on a product page with a question

They search the footer for a contact number

They switch devices, dial, navigate a menu

They wait on hold while their interest fades

They leave — and buy somewhere else

Call2's platform consolidates these steps into a single browser-based interaction. Website visitors initiate a call directly from the page they are viewing, with no requirement to switch devices or applications.

WebRTC-Based Platform Deploys via Embeddable Website Widget

Call2 is built on WebRTC, the open protocol that also underlies modern video conferencing tools. The platform is designed to replace inbound telephony rather than supplement it, routing browser-initiated calls directly to business teams without requiring traditional phone infrastructure.

The platform integrates via a code snippet and a mobile application, bypassing the need for hardware installation or long-term vendor contracts.

Where Calls Actually Go

The widget is the front door — what happens behind it is fully configurable. Incoming calls can route to:

Mobile apps on iOS and Android

Existing office phones via SIP integration

AI-handled queues for frequently asked questions

Voicemail-to-email when no one's available

Single Platform Supports Remote and International Teams Without Additional Configuration

For organizations with distributed or international workforces, the platform routes incoming calls to available agents regardless of their location. All team members access the same mobile application, and callers are connected without geographic surcharges or separate regional systems.

The platform does not require separate local numbers, carrier agreements, or call management systems per country or region.

Privacy Built In From the Start

All voice traffic is encrypted automatically — no configuration needed, no enterprise upgrade required. The platform also supports anonymous calling for situations where caller privacy is the whole point:

Whistleblower hotlines

HR complaint channels

Mental health support lines

The platform includes default encryption to support use cases requiring high levels of anonymity, such as whistleblower hotlines.

Platform Provides Call Analytics Beyond Standard Volume and Cost Reporting

While conventional phone systems typically report call volume and cost, Call2 provides additional data points, including which pages callers visited before initiating contact, call duration, caller location, and purchase outcomes where trackable.

Call records are searchable for 30 days and can be exported in CSV, Excel, or PDF format.

Platform Pricing

Call2 is priced at $9 per license, with each license covering three concurrent calls and five embeddable widgets. All platform features are included at this price point, with no variable per-minute charges.

The service is positioned as an alternative to traditional toll-free systems, offering a flat-rate license model that includes international calling without per-minute surcharges.

Seven-Day Trial Available Without Payment Information

Call2 offers a seven-day trial that does not require payment information to activate. The trial period allows businesses to deploy widgets on their website and evaluate call activity before committing to a subscription.

More information about the platform and trial access is available at call2.io.

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