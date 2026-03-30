Cedo Acquires Polimero S.r.l.

Polimero recycling site in Rovigo

This marks another key milestone in executing our growth strategy and reinforces our commitment to advancing circular solutions in our industry.” — Thierry Navarre, CEO

ROVIGO, ITALY, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cedo , a leading European producer and recycler of flexible plastic films, has acquired Polimero S.r.l., an Italian specialist in polyethylene recycling.Based in Rovigo, Italy, Polimero brings nearly 40 years of experience in transforming flexible plastic waste into high-quality recycled LDPE granulates. The company produces around 9,000 tonnes of material annually and supplies a wide range of industrial applications.The acquisition strengthens Cedo’s position as a vertically integrated circularity platform for flexible plastic films. It expands the company’s operational footprint into Southern Europe, enhances access to recycled material streams, and supports greater flexibility in supplying consistent, high-quality recyclates.This move builds on Cedo’s recent acquisitions and represents another step in executing the company’s long-term growth strategy.Cedo will work closely with Polimero’s team to ensure a smooth integration.________________________________________About CedoCedo is a leading European manufacturer of private label household products and a key player in the recycling and production of flexible plastic films. The company operates an integrated model across the value chain — from collecting and recycling plastic waste to manufacturing finished products — serving major retailers and industrial customers across Europe and beyond.Cedo’s strategy, “Grow with Purpose,” focuses on advancing circular solutions, increasing the use of recycled materials, and delivering reliable, high-quality products at scale.For more information, visit: www.cedo.com ________________________________________About Polimero S.r.l.Polimero S.r.l., established in 1980 and based in Rovigo, Italy, specializes in recycling flexible plastic waste into recycled LDPE granulates. The company serves a range of industrial applications and holds certifications including PolyCert Europe and Plastica Seconda Vita.For more information, visit: www.polimero-srl.it ________________________________________

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