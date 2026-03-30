APRA releases intermediated general insurance statistics for December 2025
The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) has released its bi-annual intermediated general insurance statistics for December 2025.
The intermediated general insurance statistics publication provides an overview of intermediated general insurance placed with APRA-authorised general insurers, Lloyd's underwriters and unauthorised foreign insurers (UFIs).
The December 2025 intermediated general insurance statistics publication is available on the APRA website at: Intermediated general insurance statistics
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