Bliss Bites NYNJ Introduces Refreshing Spring & Summer Grazing Collections
Bliss Bites NYNJ presents vibrant Spring & Summer Grazing Collections – lighter, fresher, and ideal for warm-weather events.
With the arrival of spring and the promise of summer, Bliss Bites NYNJ is refreshing its popular grazing boards and platters with an emphasis on seasonal freshness. Bright berries, juicy fruits, crisp vegetables, and colorful crudités take center stage, creating boards that feel light yet luxurious – ideal for outdoor celebrations, brunches, showers, and warm-weather events.
Highlights of the Spring & Summer Grazing Collections include:
Fresh Fruit Boards overflowing with sweet seasonal fruits
Brunch Boards featuring fresh bagels, avocado, crisp cucumbers, radishes and light favorites
Crudités Boards loaded with seasonal vegetables and flavorful dips
Caprese Boards and enhanced Plant-Based Boards perfect for lighter appetites
Custom Charcuterie & Cheese Boards styled with more fresh fruit and lighter pairings for warmer days
Whether it’s a garden bridal shower, baby shower brunch, corporate outdoor event, or intimate family gathering, these seasonal grazing collections offer a stress-free and visually stunning solution. Full grazing tables with floral styling and on-site setup are also available for larger events.
Bliss Bites NYNJ delivers throughout New Jersey, all five NYC boroughs, and Long Island. All products are halal-certified, with plenty of vegetarian and plant-based options available.
For more information or to order Spring & Summer grazing boards and platters:
Bliss Bites NYNJ | Charcuterie & Catering
Visit Us:
913 New York Ave
Union City, NJ 07087
USA
Contact Us:
📞 +1 (551) 312-7853
📧 sales@blissbitesnynj.com
Bliss Bites NYNJ | Charcuterie & Catering
Bliss Bites NYNJ | Charcuterie & Catering
+ +15513127853
sales@blissbitesnynj.com
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