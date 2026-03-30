Bliss Bites NYNJ Introduces Refreshing Spring & Summer Grazing Collections

Bliss Bites NYNJ presents vibrant Spring & Summer Grazing Collections – lighter, fresher, and ideal for warm-weather events.

All boards are thoughtfully arranged with the season in mind – focusing on freshness, vibrant colors, and balanced flavors that guests will love during spring and summer celebrations” — Bliss Bites NYNJ team

NYC, NY, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As warmer days arrive, the Bliss Bites NYNJ team is highlighting its vibrant Spring & Summer Grazing Collections, designed to bring lightness, color, and elegance to every gathering across New York and New Jersey.With the arrival of spring and the promise of summer, Bliss Bites NYNJ is refreshing its popular grazing boards and platters with an emphasis on seasonal freshness. Bright berries, juicy fruits, crisp vegetables, and colorful crudités take center stage, creating boards that feel light yet luxurious – ideal for outdoor celebrations, brunches, showers, and warm-weather events.Highlights of the Spring & Summer Grazing Collections include:Fresh Fruit Boards overflowing with sweet seasonal fruitsBrunch Boards featuring fresh bagels, avocado, crisp cucumbers, radishes and light favoritesCrudités Boards loaded with seasonal vegetables and flavorful dipsCaprese Boards and enhanced Plant-Based Boards perfect for lighter appetitesCustom Charcuterie & Cheese Boards styled with more fresh fruit and lighter pairings for warmer daysWhether it’s a garden bridal shower, baby shower brunch, corporate outdoor event, or intimate family gathering, these seasonal grazing collections offer a stress-free and visually stunning solution. Full grazing tables with floral styling and on-site setup are also available for larger events.Bliss Bites NYNJ delivers throughout New Jersey, all five NYC boroughs, and Long Island. All products are halal-certified, with plenty of vegetarian and plant-based options available.For more information or to order Spring & Summer grazing boards and platters:Bliss Bites NYNJ | Charcuterie & CateringVisit Us:913 New York AveUnion City, NJ 07087USAContact Us:📞 +1 (551) 312-7853📧 sales@blissbitesnynj.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.