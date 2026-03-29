Monday, March 30, 2026
CANADA, March 29 - Note: All times local
10:40 a.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the Premier of Ontario, Doug Ford.
Note for media:
11:00 a.m. The Prime Minister will announce new measures to accelerate homebuilding.
Notes for media:
Open coverage
- Media wishing to cover the event are asked to contact media@pmo-cpm.gc.ca to confirm their attendance. Details on how to participate will be provided upon registration.
- Media are asked to arrive no later than 10:15 a.m.
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