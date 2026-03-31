Robotic Online Intelligence Introduces Kubro(TM) Agents - A Toolkit For Bespoke Agentic Workflows In Market Research

Kubro(TM) Agents - Market Research Workflow Example

A new module on the Kubro(TM) platform for data companies and investment research teams focuses on granular 'deep research' controls in agentic workflows.

The available deep research APIs are powerful, but they don't provide full control of the workflow. That's why, for professional market research, we built Kubro(TM) Agents around full configurability.” — Robert Ciemniak, Founder-CEO, Robotic Online Intelligence

HONG KONG, HONG KONG, March 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Robotic Online Intelligence ("ROI"), a specialist provider of tools for the AI-enhanced automation of market research, introduces Kubro(TM) Agents — a new module within the Kubro(TM) platform for building bespoke agentic research workflows for market research use cases, with full control of over 50 parameters in the 'deep research' configuration.

The module enables data companies, investment research teams, and market intelligence operations to construct fully configurable, multi-step 'deep research' workflows that integrate open web sources and third-party tools with the Kubro(TM) system, with a built-in quality evaluation and full observability, all within a single platform.

Kubro(TM) Agents' initial pre-defined and tested workflows include Market Research and People Research templates.

GRANULAR CONTROLS OVER THE DEEP RESEARCH PARAMETERS

Kubro(TM) Agents makes every step of the research workflow individually configurable. With over 50 parameters available across the workflow, research teams define not just what to research, but precisely how — which sources to include or exclude, what classification logic to apply, how to structure the LLM prompts, and what quality thresholds to enforce before results are delivered. The workflows can be triggered on demand, run on a recurring schedule, or saved as reusable templates.

"Deep research APIs from major AI labs are powerful, but they don't provide full control over the research process. In professional market research, the methodology matters. That's why we built Kubro(TM) Agents around full configurability — over 50 parameters, every step transparent and auditable", says Robert Ciemniak, Founder-CEO of Robotic Online Intelligence.

SPECIALIST PLATFORM, NOT A GENERAL-PURPOSE WORKFLOW TOOL

Unlike general-purpose workflow automation tools, Kubro(TM) Agents is purpose-built for market research and operates within the broader Kubro(TM) Information Engine, which has been deployed commercially with enterprise clients since 2018. Research workflows draw on Kubro's existing capabilities in automated data collection from unstructured data sources, text classification with domain-specific ontologies, relevance scoring, and structured data extraction — combining years of market research methodology with agentic AI orchestration.

HUMAN OVERSIGHT BUILT IN

Kubro(TM) Agents is designed to keep human analysts in control. The module includes a dedicated LLM-based evaluation layer that assesses outputs against the original research question, configurable checkpoints within the workflow, and a system evaluation mode for testing workflows.

GROUNDED IN MARKET RESEARCH AT REAL ESTATE FORESIGHT

Real Estate Foresight ("REF"), an independent research firm focused on China property markets since 2012, is a sister company to Robotic Online Intelligence, and has been successfully deploying agentic research workflows with Kubro(TM)internally in market research.

ABOUT ROBOTIC ONLINE INTELLIGENCE

Robotic Online Intelligence ("ROI") is a Hong Kong-based specialist software firm focused on AI-enhanced automation of market research. The company's Kubro(TM) Information Engine has been deployed commercially with enterprise clients since 2018 across the US, Europe, and Asia, in domains including real estate, investment funds, data centres, climate tech, policy research, and digital assets.

Robotic Online Intelligence is a graduate of the Cyberport Incubation Programme (2019–2021) in Hong Kong, a participant in the NVIDIA Inception program, and a participant in the AI Launchpad programme developed by FT Strategies and the Google News Initiative.

Through bespoke deployments — APIs, MCP integration, and Enterprise SaaS — clients automate the collection, classification, and extraction of data from unstructured sources, including the web, regulatory filings, internal documents, and emails.

Robert Ciemniak, Founder-CEO, has spoken on AI applications in investment research at industry events including the Beryl Elites Alternative Investment Conferences (New York), the AI World Congress (London), and the AWS Executive Forum (Hong Kong). The company has also hosted five Coffee And Showcase Tour (CAST) meetings on the practical applications of LLMs in market research, in San Francisco, London, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Dubai.

Website: https://www.roboticonline.ai

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