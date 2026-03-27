Submit Release
News Search

There were 283 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 453,685 in the last 365 days.

Individual Arrested for Child Exploitation and Weapons Charges

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico – On March 25, 2026, a federal grand jury returned an indictment charging Rafael Ángel Méndez-Nieves, a 51-year-old man from Bayamón, Puerto Rico, for child exploitation and weapons charges, announced W. Stephen Muldrow, United States Attorney for the District of Puerto Rico. On March 26, 2026, Homeland Security Investigations special agents arrested Méndez-Nieves.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Individual Arrested for Child Exploitation and Weapons Charges

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.