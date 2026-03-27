Individual Arrested for Child Exploitation and Weapons Charges

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico – On March 25, 2026, a federal grand jury returned an indictment charging Rafael Ángel Méndez-Nieves, a 51-year-old man from Bayamón, Puerto Rico, for child exploitation and weapons charges, announced W. Stephen Muldrow, United States Attorney for the District of Puerto Rico. On March 26, 2026, Homeland Security Investigations special agents arrested Méndez-Nieves.

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