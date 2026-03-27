40 Years Beneath the Surface: Honoring the Boston Groundwater Trust

The Council recognized the 40th anniversary of the Boston Groundwater Trust and declared March 18, 2026 as “Boston Groundwater Trust Day” in the City of Boston.

Established by City Council in 1986, the Boston Groundwater Trust was created to monitor groundwater levels and protect the integrity of Boston’s built environment. Many of Boston’s neighborhoods - including Beacon Hill, Back Bay, South End, Fenway, Bay Village, Chinatown, Fort Point Channel, North End, East Boston, and the Leather District - are supported by wood pile foundations that depend on stable groundwater levels to remain structurally sound.

For four decades, the Trust has played a critical role in safeguarding this infrastructure by maintaining observation wells, monitoring groundwater data, and partnering with the city, state agencies, engineers, and residents to support responsible development and the long-term protection of Boston’s historic buildings and neighborhoods.

Through these efforts, the Boston Groundwater Trust has developed a network of advocates and helped establish zoning guidelines and a data-informed framework that equips the city to address groundwater challenges for years to come.

As Boston faces increasing pressures from climate change, sea-level rise, and changing rainfall patterns, the work of the Trust remains essential to sustaining the resilience and history of the city.

This resolution, adopted during this week’s Council meeting, celebrates the Boston Groundwater Trust’s decades of leadership in protecting Boston’s groundwater resources and expresses gratitude to its Executive Director, Board of Trustees, and supporters.