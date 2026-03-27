The First and Last Faces of the School Day

From rainy mornings to chilly afternoons, crossing guards are often the first people students see when arriving at school and the last when heading home, and the Council is making sure their work doesn’t go unnoticed.

This week, the Council adopted a resolution offered by Councilor Pepén recognizing March 25th as Crossing Guard Appreciation Day in the City of Boston.

The resolution highlights the vital role crossing guards play in keeping children, families, and educators safe on their commutes. It acknowledges that crossing guards often put themselves in harm’s way to ensure safe routes to school and that their presence provides both security and reassurance to students every day.

Boston is currently facing a shortage of crossing guards, making the support and recognition of the city’s current workforce especially important. The resolution also notes the Commonwealth of Massachusetts’ annual campaign encouraging residents to thank and uplift these essential workers.

Through this resolution, the Council formally honors the dedication of crossing guards across Boston and recognizes their invaluable contributions to student safety and community well-being.