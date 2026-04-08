beyondMD Expands Nationwide Access to Data-Driven Personalized Health Programs

beyondMD delivers personalized telehealth solutions across the U.S., empowering patients to make data-driven health and wellness decisions through comprehensive lab panels, hormone optimization, and virtual clinical guidance. beyondMD provides patients across the U.S. with accessible, personalized telehealth consultations, leveraging lab-informed insights and licensed clinician guidance to optimize health, hormone balance, and wellness from home. beyondMD’s licensed clinicians combine advanced lab analytics with personalized telehealth programs, empowering patients nationwide to achieve optimal health, hormone balance, and wellness through data-driven insights.

Comprehensive Lab Panels Enable Evidence-Based Wellness, Hormone, and Longevity Strategies

By integrating detailed lab insights with telehealth, patients gain a deeper understanding of their biology and can make meaningful, data-driven decisions about their long-term health.” — Deborah Shurlow

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- beyondMD, a leading telehealth provider delivering personalized health and wellness programs , is expanding access to comprehensive, science-backed lab panels nationwide. Patients can now leverage in-depth biomarker insights-from thyroid and metabolic markers to hormone levels-to support individualized wellness, hormone optimization, and longevity plans under the guidance of licensed clinicians and certified nutritionists.“Our mission has always been to make personalized healthcare accessible and actionable,” said Deborah Shurlow, Chief Executive Officer at beyondMD. “By integrating detailed lab insights with telehealth, patients gain a deeper understanding of their biology and can make meaningful, data-driven decisions about their long-term health.”Digital and Facility EnhancementsbeyondMD combines advanced telehealth technology with partnerships with trusted labs, including Quest Diagnostics. Patients complete lab tests at home or at local facilities, with results securely uploaded to a digital portal. Integrated tools-including asynchronous messaging, video consultations, and continuous monitoring-support personalized clinical guidance without disruption to daily routines.Program OfferingsHormone Balance and Age Management: Individualized programs address age-related changes, fatigue, and hormonal imbalances through lab-informed strategies and clinically guided recommendations.General Wellness and Functional Health Support: Science-backed programs focus on energy, hormonal balance, and long-term health outcomes.Sleep, Mood, and Mental Wellness: Biomarker data informs interventions to improve sleep, mood regulation, and stress resilience. Lab Testing and Biomarker Analysis: Panels cover thyroid function, metabolic risk, vitamin and nutrient levels, and key hormone markers, enabling evidence-based, personalized interventions.Clinical ApproachbeyondMD operates on a patient-first, evidence-based model. Licensed clinicians and certified nutritionists collaborate to interpret lab data, design personalized strategies, and provide ongoing oversight. The philosophy is to deliver practical, science-driven healthcare that is accessible and seamlessly integrated into everyday life.Conditions and Goals Addressed• Hormonal imbalance and age-related changes• Chronic fatigue and low energy• Sleep disturbances, mood, and stress-related conditions• Nutritional deficiencies and overall wellness optimizationAccessibility and Community FocusbeyondMD serves patients in all 50 states, with operations in Houston, Austin, and San Francisco. The telehealth-first model ensures convenience, while partnerships with national lab providers streamline access to diagnostics. Patients benefit from transparent, subscription-based care, nationwide accessibility, and continuous clinical support.Getting StartedPatients initiate care through an online intake and lab test order. Results are reviewed by the clinical team to develop a fully personalized health plan, with ongoing follow-ups to track progress and optimize recommendations.About beyondMDFounded in 2009, beyondMD is a fully virtual telehealth provider serving over one million patients nationwide. The company specializes in science-backed, personalized wellness programs focused on hormone optimization, metabolic health, sleep, mood, and nutrition. Licensed clinicians and certified nutritionists deliver accessible, affordable, and judgment-free care, empowering individuals to take control of long-term health and well-being.

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