Practices Identify Gaps Between Diagnosed Endodontic Care and Completed Treatment

This doesn’t show up on a report. It’s not tracked, but over time, the amount of diagnosed care that never gets completed is more meaningful than expected.” — Randy Middleton, D.D.S., Founder of EndoConnect

MCKINNEY, TX, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dental practices are increasingly examining the gap between diagnosed endodontic care and completed treatment, as some cases do not progress beyond the initial visit. Unlike scheduled or completed procedures, these cases are often not tracked, making their impact less visible in standard reporting.

As operating costs rise and reimbursement remains relatively stable, this has prompted closer attention to how consistently patients move from diagnosis to treatment, with some practices identifying this as an area that may be more meaningful over time than previously recognized.

The Production Most Practices Don’t See in Endodontics

Most practices have a clear picture of what gets scheduled and completed. What’s less visible is what never gets scheduled in the first place.

This doesn’t usually feel like a problem day to day. A case is diagnosed, the patient says they’ll call, someone decides to wait, and the team moves on. Nothing about it stands out in the moment. Over time, though, it accumulates.

A portion of diagnosed endodontic care never gets completed. Not because it wasn’t needed and not because it was diagnosed incorrectly. It simply didn’t move forward.

This is easy to miss because it doesn’t show up anywhere. It’s not tracked as lost production. It isn’t labeled as a missed opportunity. It just blends into normal variation.

At the same time, the economics of a practice have changed. Costs have increased across staffing, supplies, and operations, while reimbursement has remained relatively flat. That makes consistency more important than it used to be.

When practices step back and look at this over a longer period, it tends to be more meaningful than expected. It not that something is being done wrong, rather the process between diagnosis and treatment isn’t always consistent.

This isn’t new demand.

It’s care that was already identified but not completed.

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