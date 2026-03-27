Weekly Traffic Update: March 27, 2026

W 4th Street to close between Country Club Ct. and California Street

Beginning Monday, March 30, City contractors will close W 4th Street between Country Club Ct. and California Street to perform sewer maintenance in the area. A signed detour will be in place directing traffic to 2nd Street.

The City anticipates this work to be completed by mid-April, pending weather or other delays.

Intermittent Mass. Street closures next week for crosswalk work

Beginning the week of March 30, City crews will intermittently close Massachusetts Street at different locations to provide repair work to several crosswalks.

Starting at 6 a.m. on Monday, March 30, City crews will close Mass. Street just north of 11th Street to perform work on the crosswalk in the area. This closure will be removed by 1 p.m. the same day. A signed detour will be placed in the area, and access will remain open from the north end of the block. The City anticipates this work to end the same day, March 30, pending weather or other delays.

Then, at 6 a.m. On Tuesday, March 31, City crews will close Mass. Street just south of 10th Street to work on the crosswalk in the area. This closure will be removed by 1 p.m. the same day. A signed detour will be placed in the area, and access will remain from the north of the block. The City anticipates this work to end the same day, March 31, pending weather or other delays.

Eastbound 19th Street to close from Massachusetts Street to Barker Ave. for storm sewer work

Beginning Monday, April 6, City crews will close eastbound 19th Street from Massachusetts Street to Barker Ave. for storm sewer work in the area. Drivers traveling east on 19th Street will be detoured to E 23rd Street.

The City anticipates this work to end the week of April 27, pending weather or other delays.

To learn more about construction projects around the city and view the interactive map, visit: lawrenceks.gov/construction.

Contact: City Communications, citycommunications@lawrenceks.gov