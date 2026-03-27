ATTORNEY GENERAL LOPEZ PROVIDES BIWEEKLY UPDATE ON PUBLIC CORRUPTION INVESTIGATION
STATE OF HAWAIʻI
KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI
JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR
KE KIAʻĀINA
DEPARTMENT OF THE ATTORNEY GENERAL
KA ʻOIHANA O KA LOIO KUHINA
ANNE LOPEZ
ATTORNEY GENERAL
ATTORNEY GENERAL LOPEZ PROVIDES BIWEEKLY UPDATE ON PUBLIC CORRUPTION INVESTIGATION
News Release 2026-14
March 27, 2026
HONOLULU – The Department of the Attorney General today issued its regular biweekly update regarding the ongoing criminal investigation into the previously federally disclosed transfer of approximately $35,000 in funds.
Since the department’s last communication, investigative activity has continued. Attorneys and investigators with the Special Investigation and Prosecution Division (SIPD) are actively reviewing materials obtained through subpoenas and have taken additional steps to secure further records and evidence relevant to the process. SIPD has also continued conducting interviews as part of the department’s ongoing efforts to establish a complete factual record.
The matter remains an active criminal investigation. As such, the department is not yet in a position to identify any individuals who may be involved or discuss specific evidence. These standard investigative practices are necessary to maintain integrity of the investigation and uphold due process rights.
“The department’s work is proceeding deliberately and in accordance with our legal and ethical responsibilities. We remain committed to a thorough and impartial review of the facts,” said Attorney General Anne Lopez.
Consistent with its commitment to transparency, the department will continue to provide public updates on a biweekly basis, while safeguarding the integrity of the investigation. The next scheduled public update will be provided on Friday, April 10, 2026.
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