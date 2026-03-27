STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

DEPARTMENT OF THE ATTORNEY GENERAL

KA ʻOIHANA O KA LOIO KUHINA

ANNE LOPEZ

ATTORNEY GENERAL

ATTORNEY GENERAL LOPEZ PROVIDES BIWEEKLY UPDATE ON PUBLIC CORRUPTION INVESTIGATION

News Release 2026-14

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

March 27, 2026

HONOLULU – The Department of the Attorney General today issued its regular biweekly update regarding the ongoing criminal investigation into the previously federally disclosed transfer of approximately $35,000 in funds.

Since the department’s last communication, investigative activity has continued. Attorneys and investigators with the Special Investigation and Prosecution Division (SIPD) are actively reviewing materials obtained through subpoenas and have taken additional steps to secure further records and evidence relevant to the process. SIPD has also continued conducting interviews as part of the department’s ongoing efforts to establish a complete factual record.

The matter remains an active criminal investigation. As such, the department is not yet in a position to identify any individuals who may be involved or discuss specific evidence. These standard investigative practices are necessary to maintain integrity of the investigation and uphold due process rights.

“The department’s work is proceeding deliberately and in accordance with our legal and ethical responsibilities. We remain committed to a thorough and impartial review of the facts,” said Attorney General Anne Lopez.

Consistent with its commitment to transparency, the department will continue to provide public updates on a biweekly basis, while safeguarding the integrity of the investigation. The next scheduled public update will be provided on Friday, April 10, 2026.

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