Office of the Governor — News Release — Governor Green Marks Blessing of New Waimānalo Kauhale

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI



JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

GOVERNOR GREEN OPENS 26TH KAUHALE VILLAGE

Ke Kauhale ʻo Luhia Expands the Governorʻs Kauhale Initiative by 20 Homes in Waimānalo

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 27, 2026

WAIMĀNALO, Hawaiʻi — Governor Josh Green and partners gathered today in Waimānalo to celebrate the opening of Ke Kauhale ʻo Luhia, the 26th site under the statewide Kauhale Initiative and a new intergenerational village intentionally designed to bring together single adults, kūpuna and families in one connected community. The expansion adds 20 new homes to the existing Waimānalo shelter site, reflecting the state’s continued effort to reduce unsheltered homelessness through housing rooted in dignity, healing and community.

The name of the kauhale draws inspiration from the moʻokāne of the Waimānalo and Kahawai streams bordering the property, symbolizing the importance of connection, gathering and mutual care — values that also shape the vision of the kauhale community itself.

“Every person here has their own door to close, their own space to call home. That privacy and dignity is the starting point for stability, healing and a path forward,” said Governor Green. “What we built here is not just shelter, it is a foundation for a life. Housing is a healthcare issue and homelessness is not a character flaw. The Kauhale Initiative addresses our healthcare and housing crises and reflects a shift in how we see and serve our neighbors.”

Alternative Structures International (ASI) will continue to serve as the site’s operating partner. Residents of the kauhale will have access to case management, health and wellness support and workforce development, along with the community-building activities and cultural support that anchor every kauhale.

“This year’s Point-in-Time count showed encouraging progress — and projects like Ke Kauhale ʻo Luhia are part of the reason why,” said Jun Yang, director of the Statewide Office on Homelessness and Housing Solutions. “When we create safe, stable housing connected to community and services, we help people move out of crisis and toward long-term stability. This village reflects our continued commitment to supporting the Waimānalo community while building on the momentum we are seeing statewide.”

Built by HomeAid Hawaiʻi, the state’s nonprofit development partner for the Kauhale Initiative, Ke Kauhale ʻo Luhia delivered 20 new homes, communal facilities and common area spaces on state land — under budget — through $1.6 million in state funding, combined with public-private partnerships and emergency proclamation efficiencies that generated approximately $650,000 in project savings.

“This kauhale reflects the future of deeply affordable housing in Hawaiʻi,” said HomeAid Hawaiʻi CEO Kimo Carvalho. “The design intentionally brings families, kūpuna and individuals together because community connection is one of the strongest drivers of long-term health and stability. Housing is healthcare and every part of this village was designed to support healing, belonging and economic mobility.”

Just as the kauhale model is built around community, the broader response to Hawaiʻi’s housing crisis depends on partnerships across every sector. Reflecting that spirit, HomeAid Hawaiʻi and Native Hawaiian-owned NOHO HOME announced a new collaboration supporting the Kauhale Initiative through the launch of the Kauhale Collection, with a portion of proceeds helping fund future kauhale communities.

“We wanted to create a way for the broader community to be part of the solution,” said Jalene Kanani, designer and creative director of NOHO HOME. “The collection reflects the values of connection, care and community that are at the heart of the kauhale movement, while helping support housing solutions for local families and residents in need.”

Photos from today’s kauhale blessing will be uploaded here. Photo credit: Office of the Governor.

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