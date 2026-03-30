Digital Transformation Accelerating P&C Insurance Software Market Forecast 2026–2035

The Business Research Company’s P&C Insurance Software Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

The Business Research Company’s P&C Insurance Software Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The property and casualty insurance software market is dominated by a mix of global insurance technology providers and specialized software development companies. Companies are focusing on advanced policy administration systems, automated claims management solutions, data analytics platforms, and enhanced cybersecurity and regulatory compliance frameworks to strengthen market presence and improve operational efficiency. Emphasis on regulatory compliance, accurate risk assessment, seamless digital customer experiences, and integration of cloud-based and data-driven technologies remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, technological innovation, and strategic partnerships within the rapidly evolving insurance technology and digital transformation sector.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Property And Casualty Insurance Software Market?

• According to our research, Guidewire Software Inc. led global sales in 2024 with a 6% market share. The core insurance software solutions division of the company, which is directly involved in the property and casualty insurance software market, provides a wide range of policy administration systems, claims management platforms, billing solutions, and analytics tools that support underwriting, claims processing, risk management, and digital operations across property and casualty insurance providers.

Who Are The Major Players In The Property And Casualty Insurance Software Market?

Major companies operating in the property and casualty insurance software market are Guidewire Software Inc., Duck Creek Technologies, Sapiens International Corporation, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Accenture plc, Insurity Inc., Pegasystems Inc., DXC Technology Company, Majesco Limited, SAP SE, Keylane N.V., Ebix Inc., Zywave Inc., StoneRiver Inc.(Stone Point Capital LLC), Damco Solutions Inc., OneShield Software, Sunlight Solutions, Prima Solutions, Willis Towers Watson plc, Verisk Analytics Inc., A-1 Enterprise Inc., Insuresoft Inc., VUE Software, Waterstreet Company, PCMS Insurance Software, InsuredMine Inc., Agency Software Inc., Quick Silver Systems, Inc., AGO Insurance Software.

How Concentrated Is The Property And Casualty Insurance Software Market?

• The market is fairly fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 17% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects moderate technological and regulatory entry barriers, driven by strict insurance regulatory requirements, compliance with data security and privacy standards, complex system integration needs, and the requirement for reliability and scalability in insurance policy administration and claims management environments. Leading players such as Guidewire Software Inc., Duck Creek Technologies, Sapiens International Corporation, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Accenture plc, Insurity Inc., Pegasystems Inc., DXC Technology Company, Majesco Limited, SAP SE hold notable market shares through comprehensive insurance software suites, cloud-based platforms, advanced analytics capabilities, established partnerships with insurance providers, and continuous innovation in digital insurance technologies. As demand for automated underwriting, digital claims processing, and data-driven insurance operations grows, strategic collaborations, product innovation, and global expansion are expected to strengthen the competitive positioning of these leading companies in the market.

• Leading companies include:

o Guidewire Software Inc. (6%)

o Duck Creek Technologies (1%)

o Sapiens International Corporation (1%)

o Cognizant Technology Solutions (1%)

o Accenture plc (1%)

o Insurity Inc. (1%)

o Pegasystems Inc. (1%)

o DXC Technology Company (1%)

o Majesco Limited (1%)

o SAP SE (1%)

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Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The Property And Casualty Insurance Software Market?

• Major raw material suppliers in the property and casualty insurance software market include Guidewire Software Inc., Duck Creek Technologies LLC, Sapiens International Corporation N.V., Majesco Inc., Pegasystems Inc., Insurity LLC, SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Fadata Group, EIS Group Ltd., BriteCore Inc., OneShield Inc., Socotra Inc., Instanda Ltd., TIA Technology A/S, FINEOS Corporation Holdings plc, Mphasis Limited, Coforge Limited, LTIMindtree Limited, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, DXC Technology Company, Accenture plc, Infosys Limited, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, and Capgemini SE.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers And Distributors In The Property And Casualty Insurance Software Market?

• Major wholesalers or distributors in the property and casualty insurance software market include Tech Data Corporation, Ingram Micro Holding Corporation, TD SYNNEX Corporation, Arrow Electronics Inc., Redington Limited, Synnex Technology International Corporation, Westcon-Comstor Limited, Exclusive Networks SA, ALSO Holding AG, ScanSource Inc., Carahsoft Technology Corporation, SHI International Corp., Softcat plc, Bytes Technology Group plc, Insight Enterprises Inc., CDW Corporation, Bechtle AG, SoftwareONE Holding AG, Crayon Group Holding ASA, Presidio Inc., Zones LLC, Computacenter plc, ePlus Inc., Connection Public Sector Solutions Inc., and Advania AB.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The Property And Casualty Insurance Software Market?

• Major end users in the property and casualty insurance software market include Travelers Companies Inc., Chubb Limited, Progressive Corporation, Allstate Corporation, Liberty Mutual Holding Company Inc., American International Group Inc., Hartford Financial Services Group Inc., Zurich Insurance Group Ltd., AXA SA, Allianz SE, Munich Re Group, Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Company, Tokio Marine Holdings Inc., Sompo Holdings Inc., Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, CNA Financial Corporation, MAPFRE SA, Intact Financial Corporation, QBE Insurance Group Limited, Generali Group, Admiral Group plc, Aviva plc, Direct Line Insurance Group plc, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited, and HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company Limited.

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

• Cloud-native policy administration and claims management platforms are transforming the property and casualty insurance software market by enhancing operational efficiency, enabling real-time processing, and improving digital customer experiences for insurers.

• Example: In November 2025 Insurity LLC launched andromeda core cloud, a cloud-native platform for policy administration and claims management.

• Its real-time policy and claims processing, AI-powered workflow automation, and integrated analytics dashboards streamline insurance operations, reduce processing times, and improve digital service delivery for policyholders.



Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

• Automating Insurance Operations Through AI-Powered Digital Platforms

• Enhancing Insurance Analytics And Connectivity With Digital Payments Marketplaces

• Improving Underwriting And Claims Efficiency Through Predictive Intelligence Solutions

• Streamlining Ceded Reinsurance Processes With Cloud-Native Management Platforms



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